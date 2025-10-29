$42.080.01
Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russian military production and propaganda - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russian military production and propaganda, and is also synchronizing the 19th package of European Union sanctions. President Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of blocking contacts of Russian entities working for the war.

Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russian military production and propaganda - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing new sanctions, including against targets in Russian military production, as well as their propaganda. In addition, Ukraine is synchronizing the 19th package of European Union sanctions in Ukrainian jurisdiction. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

We continue our sanctions work – we are preparing new sanctions, including against targets in Russian military production, in their propaganda. Gradually, we must block contacts with the world for all Russian entities working for the war. Decrees – soon 

- said Zelenskyy.

He also noted that Ukraine is synchronizing the 19th package of European Union sanctions in Ukrainian jurisdiction.

It is important that our diplomats and all representatives of Ukraine work more actively in European countries outside the EU, so that they also adopt common European sanctions. We greatly appreciate that Switzerland, Norway and other European countries have supported common European pressure to end the war during these years. Preparation for the 20th package of EU sanctions has already begun – and not only the EU will apply new steps 

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Sanctions of the 19th package were applied against almost 120 floating vessels of the "shadow fleet" and against almost fifty legal entities.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

