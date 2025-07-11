Ukraine is negotiating the supply of SAMP/T systems capable of shooting down ballistic missiles - Tykhyi

In addition to Patriot, there is another system capable of shooting down ballistic missiles - the Italian-French-made SAMP/T. Ukraine is negotiating the supply of these systems, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhy during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

We are discussing the purchase of a number of systems. And, by the way, in Europe there is another system that, according to its technical characteristics, is capable of shooting down ballistic missiles - this is the Italian-French SAMP/T. There are not as many of them as Patriots in the world, but they exist - Tikhy emphasized.

According to Tikhy, Ukraine is actively working with Italian and French partners to obtain these air defense systems as well.

And we are actively working with the Italian and French sides to also enable the supply of these additional systems to Ukraine - the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Addition

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa stated that Ukraine will receive American Patriot air defense systems. This is happening amid intensified Russian attacks on Ukrainian territories with drones and ballistic missiles.

President Zelenskyy announced a positive dialogue with Trump regarding Patriot systems. Germany and Norway are ready to pay for three Patriot systems for Ukraine.