Ukraine is determined to end Russian aggression this year - Sybiha

Ukraine is determined to end Russian aggression this year. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a press conference in Odesa on Tuesday, according to an UNN correspondent.

A separate block that we discussed with colleagues (from Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands - ed.) is the peace efforts being made today to achieve a just peace, a comprehensive, lasting peace for Ukraine, and interaction with the United States. I shared the Ukrainian side's assessments regarding Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump and informed them about our assessments, our plans for further actions in this direction. The Ukrainian side is determined to end Russian aggression this year. - said Sybiha.

On Tuesday, August 26, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine held multilateral talks in Odesa with the heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Maxime Prévot, Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, and the Director General for European Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Hélène Bakker.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed with European foreign ministers, as well as Ukraine, joint diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.