$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
06:25 PM • 204 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 842 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
03:19 PM • 8332 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 12517 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 10917 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 22517 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 22941 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27073 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
January 28, 09:51 AM • 30936 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 28805 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Szijjártó admitted that Hungary is an obstacle to Ukraine's EU membershipJanuary 28, 08:51 AM • 6000 views
Kremlin positively assessed the start of direct contacts in Abu Dhabi, announced the continuation of workJanuary 28, 10:26 AM • 4592 views
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insultsJanuary 28, 10:45 AM • 16586 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 26032 views
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's deathJanuary 28, 12:30 PM • 10421 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 26095 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 58305 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 86628 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 66185 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 84595 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Musician
Bloggers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Kharkiv
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday06:25 PM • 74 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 35468 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 34182 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 40956 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 43662 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

A "small" air defense branch is being formed in the Air Force, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov. This decision is designed to increase the effectiveness of countering enemy drone attacks.

Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov

A "small" air defense direction will be formed in the Air Force, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov - an officer with combat and management experience who served in anti-aircraft missile units. This was announced by Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Russia attacks Ukrainian cities with hundreds of drones every day. More than 6,000 drones in the last month alone. Hits on residential buildings, critical infrastructure, trains - the terror of peaceful Ukrainians does not stop. The enemy is constantly improving drone modifications and attack tactics to achieve its goals. A new risk appears every day. For example, UAVs with Starlink. Reacting quickly to all new challenges, we must build a system for analyzing, countering, and predicting future threats. This requires an effective system of "small" air defense and interceptors. Following the President's task, we are changing the approach to sky protection to increase the effectiveness of countering enemy attacks.

- Fedorov wrote.

He noted that one of the most effective commanders, Lazar, was recently appointed Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, under his leadership, the command of "small" air defense is being formed - this direction was headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov.

His key task is to build a system that can quickly counter challenges to protect the sky. Yevhen Khliebnikov is an officer with combat and management experience. He served in anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, worked in the General Staff in the direction of air defense development. From the first days of the full-scale war, he led the use of Bayraktar UAVs during the defense of Kyiv and Chernihiv region, participated in planning the operation to liberate Snake Island. In 2014-2015, he participated in the battles for Donetsk airport.

- Fedorov noted.

According to him, in the near future, management in each region is planned to be strengthened, and a strong team will continue to be formed for the development of "small" air defense.

These are the first decisions of the updated team of the Ministry of Defense to build an effective system for protecting the Ukrainian sky. But there are still many steps ahead to achieve results and increase the effectiveness of interception.

- summarized the minister.

Recall

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov signed an order appointing Pavlo Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He will be responsible for the development of small air defense and scaling up experience in combating drones.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Starlink
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv