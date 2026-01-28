Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov

A "small" air defense direction will be formed in the Air Force, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov - an officer with combat and management experience who served in anti-aircraft missile units. This was announced by Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Russia attacks Ukrainian cities with hundreds of drones every day. More than 6,000 drones in the last month alone. Hits on residential buildings, critical infrastructure, trains - the terror of peaceful Ukrainians does not stop. The enemy is constantly improving drone modifications and attack tactics to achieve its goals. A new risk appears every day. For example, UAVs with Starlink. Reacting quickly to all new challenges, we must build a system for analyzing, countering, and predicting future threats. This requires an effective system of "small" air defense and interceptors. Following the President's task, we are changing the approach to sky protection to increase the effectiveness of countering enemy attacks. - Fedorov wrote.

He noted that one of the most effective commanders, Lazar, was recently appointed Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, under his leadership, the command of "small" air defense is being formed - this direction was headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov.

His key task is to build a system that can quickly counter challenges to protect the sky. Yevhen Khliebnikov is an officer with combat and management experience. He served in anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, worked in the General Staff in the direction of air defense development. From the first days of the full-scale war, he led the use of Bayraktar UAVs during the defense of Kyiv and Chernihiv region, participated in planning the operation to liberate Snake Island. In 2014-2015, he participated in the battles for Donetsk airport. - Fedorov noted.

According to him, in the near future, management in each region is planned to be strengthened, and a strong team will continue to be formed for the development of "small" air defense.

These are the first decisions of the updated team of the Ministry of Defense to build an effective system for protecting the Ukrainian sky. But there are still many steps ahead to achieve results and increase the effectiveness of interception. - summarized the minister.

