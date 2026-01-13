Ukraine increases electricity imports - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that Ukraine is not only working on the fastest possible restoration of generation but also simultaneously increasing electricity imports, UNN reports.

According to her, enemy attacks, low temperatures, and icing of networks create an additional load on the system.

We ask for your understanding and to take care to use electricity sparingly. - the Prime Minister summarized.

Kyiv and 7 regions are without power after a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure; forced outages are in effect - Ministry of Energy