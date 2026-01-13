$43.260.18
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
08:22 AM • 12453 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 17218 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 29208 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 46383 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35220 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33595 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 56473 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 23053 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23693 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Ukraine increases electricity imports - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the restoration of generation and an increase in electricity imports. Enemy attacks and weather conditions create an additional burden on the system.

Ukraine increases electricity imports - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that Ukraine is not only working on the fastest possible restoration of generation but also simultaneously increasing electricity imports, UNN reports.

We are working on the fastest possible restoration of generation and simultaneously increasing electricity imports. Work on all energy facilities continues. I thank all services, energy workers in repair crews.

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, enemy attacks, low temperatures, and icing of networks create an additional load on the system.

We ask for your understanding and to take care to use electricity sparingly.

- the Prime Minister summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine