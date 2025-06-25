$41.870.04
June 24, 05:47 PM
Ukraine has returned 164 citizens in the final phase of evacuation from Iran and Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Ukraine has completed the evacuation of 164 citizens from Iran and Israel, returning them by bus to Kyiv. The operation included a land crossing and air transit through Azerbaijan and Moldova.

Ukraine has returned 164 citizens in the final phase of evacuation from Iran and Israel

Ukrainians evacuated from Iran returned to Ukraine by bus during the final stage of a comprehensive evacuation operation, during which 164 Ukrainian citizens were evacuated from Iran and Israel, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday, detailing the details, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, on June 24, 31 citizens of Ukraine were evacuated from the territory of Iran.

"This completed the comprehensive evacuation operation, during which 164 citizens of Ukraine were evacuated from Iran and Israel," the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

How the operation took place

The operation in Iran took place in several stages. The Embassy of Ukraine in Iran, after the deterioration of the security situation, promptly informed Ukrainian citizens about the possibility of evacuation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainians leave Israel and Iran due to the deteriorating security situation in the region17.06.25, 14:26 • 3474 views

After gathering on the territory of the diplomatic mission, the group was organized and transported by bus to the Iranian-Azerbaijani border. Next is a pedestrian crossing with children and suitcases across the bridge over the Araks River, which separates the two countries.

"The customs of Iran and Azerbaijan are separated by a bridge - a river that flows into the Caspian Sea. It is for trucks. We walked with children and suitcases to passport control and waited several hours. After all, Iran does not let its citizens out of the closed country, and is very reluctant to let others out," says Natalia.

After passing customs procedures, the Ukrainian side was met by the Azerbaijani side. Thanks to the comprehensive assistance of the government of Azerbaijan, as well as in coordination with Moldova, as noted in the Main Intelligence Directorate, further air transit to Chisinau was ensured.

From there - by bus to Kyiv

- reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

133 Ukrainians evacuated from Israel, citizens continue to be transported from Iran - details from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine23.06.25, 09:37 • 2996 views

Addition

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on citizens to carefully weigh the risks when planning trips to the territory of the countries of the Middle East and the Arabian Peninsula. Ukrainians who are in these regions were given a number of recommendations.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

