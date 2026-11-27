Another ten Ukrainians have returned to territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia. Among them are nine children aged from 8 years old and one adult former resident of the Oleshky Children's Boarding School. The return was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, UNN writes.

Details

The return took place with the assistance of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump as part of Ukraine’s humanitarian efforts and the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA. The MHP company, its founder and CEO Yuriy Kosiuk, and the charitable foundations "Right to Protection" and "Smile UA" also played an important role in the process.

The children had been in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, in Crimea, and also in Russia.

Among those returned are children who lost their parents, suffered pressure and improper treatment from guardians, were forcibly separated from their mothers, or had been unable to reunite with their relatives for years.

In particular, after his mother’s death, a 16-year-old boy lived with his grandmother in the occupied territory and was subjected to physical and psychological abuse. Now he will be able to reunite with his sister.

Another story concerns two brothers, aged 16 and 17, who were not returned to their mother after she was forced to leave the occupied territory. One of the boys has serious health problems and needs medical examination and treatment. Now the brothers will be able to return to their mother.

A boy who had not seen his mother since 2022 also returned home. He was only two years old at the time of their separation. This time, his grandmother accompanied the child to territory controlled by Ukraine so that he could finally meet his mother.

Organizing each return requires individual work: establishing family ties, locating legal representatives, preparing documents, coordinating an escort, and ensuring a safe route.

According to the Office of the Ukrainian Ombudsman, with the assistance of Melania Trump, 40 children have already been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has managed to return a total of 2,875 children who were deported, forcibly transferred, or living under occupation.

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