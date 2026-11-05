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Ukraine has received another €4.36 billion from the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13137 views

The EU has provided Ukraine with €4.36 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan. The funds will be used for budget expenditures and the needs of the Defense Forces.

Ukraine has received another €4.36 billion from the EU

Ukraine has received another €4.36 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Support Loan. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi announced this on November 5, UNN writes.

As Russia continues its relentless attacks, Ukraine is about to enter its fifth winter of war. And as efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine continue, the EU is also continuing its unwavering support. Today, we are providing Ukraine with a €4.36 billion support package

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi confirmed the receipt of the tranche.

Ukraine has received another €4.36 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Support Loan. Of this amount, €3.7 billion is macro-financial assistance and €660 million is the defense component

- Koretskyi stated on social media.

Where the funds are being directed

"We will direct the funds toward priority budget expenditures and the immediate needs of the Defense Forces," the Prime Minister said.

He emphasized that "amid constant Russian attacks, this support is critically important for strengthening our defense capabilities and preserving the state's financial stability."

"I thank President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Andrius Kubilius, as well as all EU member states, for their consistent support for Ukraine," he said.

"We continue working with our European partners to ensure that the remainder of the planned funding arrives on time and in full," Koretskyi said.

The EU announced the allocation of a €45 billion loan to Ukraine in 202730.10.26, 18:59 • 5011 views

Julia Shramko

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