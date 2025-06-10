"Ukraine has not forgotten us...": the first emotions of the released Ukrainian prisoners on their native land

Today, the first stage of the exchange of prisoners of war in the category "seriously wounded and seriously ill" took place. All the defenders released today have amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, injuries, etc. Despite this, Ukrainian servicemen are happy that their native country has not forgotten about them, reports UNN.

"Ukraine has not forgotten about us..." - says one of the videos of a defender who has just returned from captivity.

"We remember everyone who is still waiting for freedom in Russian captivity. We will fight until everyone returns home," added Dmytro Lubinets, the Ombudsman of Ukraine, in his post.

Let's add

As reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including representatives of the Naval Forces, Ground Forces, TDF, Airborne Assault Forces, Security Service, Border Guard Service, National Guard and the State Special Transport Service, returned to their homeland today.

Among the defenders released today are the defenders of Mariupol, who spent more than 3 years in captivity. In addition to representatives of the soldier and sergeant staff, officers were also released.

All the Defenders released today have serious injuries and serious illnesses: amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, injuries, shrapnel wounds and chronic diseases. Some of those released were diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis - added to the Coordination Headquarters.

All defenders will be immediately taken to medical centers to undergo all basic examinations and sent for further treatment and medical rehabilitation.

All released will be provided with the necessary assistance, their documents will be restored and they will be paid the appropriate financial support for their stay in captivity - noted in the Coordination Headquarters.

As noted, for security reasons, the exact number of those released will be announced after the completion of the exchange process.

Earlier UNN wrote that another stage of prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place, which was agreed in Istanbul. Fighters from various units of the Defense Forces returned home. Today is the first stage of the return of our seriously wounded and wounded soldiers from Russian captivity. They all need immediate medical attention.