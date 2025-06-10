$41.490.09
What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list
02:41 PM • 7674 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 18944 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23295 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 26024 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 29161 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 78598 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 166966 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121343 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 113208 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 220718 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

"Ukraine has not forgotten us...": the first emotions of the released Ukrainian prisoners on their native land

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

The first stage of the exchange of prisoners took place, among whom were seriously wounded and seriously ill soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard and other units. All those released need treatment and rehabilitation.

"Ukraine has not forgotten us...": the first emotions of the released Ukrainian prisoners on their native land

Today, the first stage of the exchange of prisoners of war in the category "seriously wounded and seriously ill" took place. All the defenders released today have amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, injuries, etc. Despite this, Ukrainian servicemen are happy that their native country has not forgotten about them, reports UNN.

"Ukraine has not forgotten about us..." - says one of the videos of a defender who has just returned from captivity.

"We remember everyone who is still waiting for freedom in Russian captivity. We will fight until everyone returns home," added Dmytro Lubinets, the Ombudsman of Ukraine, in his post.

Let's add

As reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including representatives of the Naval Forces, Ground Forces, TDF, Airborne Assault Forces, Security Service, Border Guard Service, National Guard and the State Special Transport Service, returned to their homeland today.

Among the defenders released today are the defenders of Mariupol, who spent more than 3 years in captivity. In addition to representatives of the soldier and sergeant staff, officers were also released.

All the Defenders released today have serious injuries and serious illnesses: amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, injuries, shrapnel wounds and chronic diseases. Some of those released were diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis 

- added to the Coordination Headquarters.

All defenders will be immediately taken to medical centers to undergo all basic examinations and sent for further treatment and medical rehabilitation.

All released will be provided with the necessary assistance, their documents will be restored and they will be paid the appropriate financial support for their stay in captivity

 - noted in the Coordination Headquarters.

As noted, for security reasons, the exact number of those released will be announced after the completion of the exchange process.

Earlier UNN wrote that another stage of prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place, which was agreed in Istanbul. Fighters from various units of the Defense Forces returned home. Today is the first stage of the return of our seriously wounded and wounded soldiers from Russian captivity. They all need immediate medical attention.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukrainian Navy
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Istanbul
Ukraine
