Ukraine forced to import 5.8 billion cubic meters of gas due to Russian attacks on Naftogaz facilities - media
Kyiv • UNN
Due to Russian airstrikes on Naftogaz facilities, Ukraine will import 5.8 billion cubic meters of gas in 2025. This covers slightly less than half of the 13.2 billion cubic meters needed for the heating season.
The state-owned company Naftogaz is suffering from Russian airstrikes on its facilities, including natural gas production and storage sites. Because of this, Ukraine will be forced to import 5.8 billion cubic meters of gas in 2025, said Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky, according to Bloomberg, writes UNN.
The destruction, which wiped out 42% of daily production earlier this year, is forcing Ukraine to import 5.8 billion cubic meters of gas in 2025. That's just under half of the 13.2 billion cubic meters it needs to stock up before the heating season.
He also added that Naftogaz is optimistic about achieving the goal.
About a tenth of these imports come from the US in the form of liquefied natural gas purchased through the Polish energy company PKN Orlen. Naftogaz is also negotiating with some American producers for direct contracts, Koretsky said, declining to provide details.
Addition
Serhiy Koretsky also added that Naftogaz proposed ten projects focused on production and energy efficiency, which could be the first projects under the resource agreement signed between Ukraine and the United States. In particular, it concerns shale gas production.
Koretsky reported that the Naftogaz joint-stock company and Ukraine's Western partners have allocated $2.5 billion for gas purchases to get through the winter.
According to Koretsky, Ukraine has signed contracts covering about 95% of the country's gas needs when the centralized heating system is launched on November 1. To finance the purchases, Naftogaz paid $1 billion from its own funds, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Norwegian government, and other institutions provided $1.5 billion in external financing.