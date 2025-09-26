$41.490.08
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 8348 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 7078 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now
12:45 PM • 9812 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 14786 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 19021 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
September 26, 09:01 AM • 28268 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 33950 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 38458 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28342 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Ukraine forced to import 5.8 billion cubic meters of gas due to Russian attacks on Naftogaz facilities - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

Due to Russian airstrikes on Naftogaz facilities, Ukraine will import 5.8 billion cubic meters of gas in 2025. This covers slightly less than half of the 13.2 billion cubic meters needed for the heating season.

Ukraine forced to import 5.8 billion cubic meters of gas due to Russian attacks on Naftogaz facilities - media

The state-owned company Naftogaz is suffering from Russian airstrikes on its facilities, including natural gas production and storage sites. Because of this, Ukraine will be forced to import 5.8 billion cubic meters of gas in 2025, said Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky, according to Bloomberg, writes UNN.

The destruction, which wiped out 42% of daily production earlier this year, is forcing Ukraine to import 5.8 billion cubic meters of gas in 2025. That's just under half of the 13.2 billion cubic meters it needs to stock up before the heating season.

- said Koretsky.

He also added that Naftogaz is optimistic about achieving the goal.

About a tenth of these imports come from the US in the form of liquefied natural gas purchased through the Polish energy company PKN Orlen. Naftogaz is also negotiating with some American producers for direct contracts, Koretsky said, declining to provide details.

Addition

Serhiy Koretsky also added that Naftogaz proposed ten projects focused on production and energy efficiency, which could be the first projects under the resource agreement signed between Ukraine and the United States. In particular, it concerns shale gas production.

Koretsky reported that the Naftogaz joint-stock company and Ukraine's Western partners have allocated $2.5 billion for gas purchases to get through the winter.

According to Koretsky, Ukraine has signed contracts covering about 95% of the country's gas needs when the centralized heating system is launched on November 1. To finance the purchases, Naftogaz paid $1 billion from its own funds, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Norwegian government, and other institutions provided $1.5 billion in external financing.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Economy
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz
Bloomberg L.P.
Norway
United States
Ukraine