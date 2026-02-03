Ukraine faces Arctic diesel shortage due to bad weather in Poland: what drivers should do

$42.970.16
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 15464 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 16537 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 18423 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 21772 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 30209 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 39484 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 27784 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 49812 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 24101 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildingsFebruary 3, 01:43 AM • 32145 views
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhoto04:49 AM • 6832 views
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurred06:15 AM • 4176 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 28617 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 12974 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 28803 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 49831 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 36598 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 40113 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 104668 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Narendra Modi
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 21443 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 22641 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 22196 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 20996 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 20498 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Shahed-136

Ukraine faces Arctic diesel shortage due to bad weather in Poland: what drivers should do

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

Due to frozen ports and railway tracks in Poland, Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of Arctic diesel. This is causing queues at gas stations, despite the resumption of supplies.

Ukraine faces Arctic diesel shortage due to bad weather in Poland: what drivers should do

Due to extreme weather conditions in northern Poland, which have caused port waters to freeze over, Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of arctic diesel. This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Kuyun, director of "Consulting Group A-95," according to UNN.

Details

As Kuyun noted, railway tracks in Poland are also freezing, which has already paralyzed the movement of all freight groups by rail.

He added that he himself was unable to refuel with arctic diesel at two OKKO stations – before that, he had seen "zeros" on the WOG network's gas station displays. And although offers are gradually being renewed, queues have not disappeared, and it is clear that high demand will persist in the near future, Kuyun emphasized.

In January, improved frost-resistant grades accounted for about 20-25% of diesel fuel imports. The rest was standard winter product with a normative filterability of -20. As initial experience has already shown, there are often issues with maintaining this standard. The most vulnerable samples are from southern refineries – Greece and Turkey.

- the post states.

Kuyun recommends that Ukrainians refrain from refueling with such batches during sub-zero temperatures.

Recall

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal stated during the question hour to the government in parliament that Ukraine has fuel reserves for more than 20 days and imports are continuing.

Yevhen Ustimenko

