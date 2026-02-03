Ukraine faces Arctic diesel shortage due to bad weather in Poland: what drivers should do

Due to extreme weather conditions in northern Poland, which have caused port waters to freeze over, Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of arctic diesel. This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Kuyun, director of "Consulting Group A-95," according to UNN.

Details

As Kuyun noted, railway tracks in Poland are also freezing, which has already paralyzed the movement of all freight groups by rail.

He added that he himself was unable to refuel with arctic diesel at two OKKO stations – before that, he had seen "zeros" on the WOG network's gas station displays. And although offers are gradually being renewed, queues have not disappeared, and it is clear that high demand will persist in the near future, Kuyun emphasized.

In January, improved frost-resistant grades accounted for about 20-25% of diesel fuel imports. The rest was standard winter product with a normative filterability of -20. As initial experience has already shown, there are often issues with maintaining this standard. The most vulnerable samples are from southern refineries – Greece and Turkey. - the post states.

Kuyun recommends that Ukrainians refrain from refueling with such batches during sub-zero temperatures.

Recall

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal stated during the question hour to the government in parliament that Ukraine has fuel reserves for more than 20 days and imports are continuing.