Ukraine expands cooperation with the IMF through a new $65 million fund

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102986 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130265 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130985 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172392 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169972 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276859 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177986 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167041 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148738 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102610 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92904 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89888 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100352 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43947 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276859 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245343 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230547 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255978 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241819 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10188 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130265 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104092 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104195 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120467 views
Ukraine expands cooperation with the IMF through a new $65 million fund

Ukraine expands cooperation with the IMF through a new $65 million fund

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26656 views

The Government of Ukraine and the IMF launched the Ukraine Capacity Building Facility with $65 million in funding from donor countries to strengthen Ukraine's institutional capacity and support economic reforms.

Ukraine's government is expanding cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by launching the Ukraine Capacity Development Fund with a target budget of $65 million, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

The IMF-administered Ukraine Capacity Development Fund (UCDF) reportedly started operations on February 13. 

Ukrainian authorities, development partners, and IMF experts discussed priority steps to strengthen Ukraine's capacity under the new Fund. 

It is also reported that the UCDF work plan was approved today.

"The key areas of the Trust Fund are economic and financial reforms that are consistent with the measures under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. In particular, fiscal reforms, monetary policy, strengthening financial integrity, fighting corruption, and technical assistance on macroeconomic issues," the Ministry of Finance said.

Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko emphasized the importance of strengthening the institutional capacity of the Ukrainian government.

"In the medium term, the target budget of the Ukraine Capacity Development Fund of USD 65 million will help support reforms aimed at ensuring macroeconomic and financial stability, post-war reconstruction and integration into the EU. As of today, donor contributions amount to USD 16.5 million," the Ministry of Finance said. 

As noted, the Foundation was supported by the governments of Japan, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Ireland.

The First Deputy Minister of Finance Denys Uliutin noted the effective cooperation of the Ministry of Finance with the IMF experts, in particular in the area of public finance management to strengthen the budget base and manage fiscal risks. 

"The support should reflect the goals of the Extended Fund Facility program to strengthen government policies and implement comprehensive reforms on Ukraine's path to EU accession," Ulyutin said. 

Speaking about the results of the cooperation, he noted that over the past few months, technical support has been focused on the following areas: analysis of financial performance and fiscal risks of key state-owned enterprises, as well as stress testing of their financial performance under various future scenarios. This analysis was published in the report on fiscal risks of the state budget for 2024. 

In early December 2023, a mission on medium-term budget planning was held to forecast budget indicators for the medium term. And last week, a mission was held to improve liquidity management to better anticipate and manage financial uncertainty, especially under martial law, the Ministry of Finance said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
latviaLatvia
warsawWarsaw
irelandIreland
lithuaniaLithuania
netherlandsNetherlands
slovakiaSlovakia
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine

