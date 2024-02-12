IMF mission to start negotiations on third review of Ukraine's program on February 17 in Warsaw - NBU

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 63502 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116446 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121653 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163713 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164757 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266745 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176693 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166811 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148589 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237043 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83914 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61557 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 97354 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 58607 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 39789 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266745 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237043 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222429 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247893 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234098 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116446 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100071 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100523 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117053 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117715 views
Actual
IMF mission to start negotiations on third review of Ukraine's program on February 17 in Warsaw - NBU

IMF mission to start negotiations on third review of Ukraine's program on February 17 in Warsaw - NBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21821 views

The IMF team headed by Uma Ramakrishnan has begun meetings in Kyiv with Ukrainian authorities to discuss the economic challenges facing Ukraine, and on February 17, the IMF mission will begin negotiations on the third review of the program for Ukraine in Warsaw

The IMF team spoke with the National Bank's leadership and other officials in Kyiv today, and on February 17 the Fund's mission will begin discussions with Ukrainian authorities in Warsaw in the context of the third revision of the IMF program for Ukraine, the NBU said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

An IMF team led by Uma Ramakrishnan, Deputy Director of the IMF's European Department, began meetings in Kyiv with Ukrainian authorities and other partners.

Shmyhal met with the IMF mission in Kyiv to discuss financing of Ukraine and confiscation of frozen assets of the russian federation12.02.24, 16:13 • 24492 views

"The discussions will focus on the goals of the economic policy of the Ukrainian authorities and the challenges facing the Ukrainian economy," the NBU said.

Today, the Fund's representatives, as indicated, spoke with National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi, his first deputy Kateryna Rozhkova, and deputies Serhiy Nikolaychuk, Yuriy Heletiy, Oleksiy Shaban, and Yaroslav Matuzka.

On February 17, an IMF mission led by Gavin Gray will begin discussions with the Ukrainian authorities in Warsaw in the context of the third review of the IMF-supported Extended Fund Facility. The third review will focus on Ukraine's progress in fulfilling its commitments under the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies

- the National Bank reported.

According to the NBU, these include measures in the areas of fiscal, monetary, and foreign exchange policy, financial stability, and structural reforms for medium- and long-term economic growth.

The meetings will reportedly focus on the following issues: the situation in the country's financial sector, the state of the banking system, further implementation of the Strategy for the mitigation of currency restrictions, transition to greater exchange rate flexibility and return to inflation targeting, priorities of exchange rate and monetary policy. Also, the issue of further activation of domestic channels of financing the state budget of Ukraine, which, together with international financial assistance, will help to meet Ukraine's needs.

"As with the previous two reviews, we have prepared very carefully. The results of 2023 clearly demonstrated our ability to fulfill our mandate and keep the program with the IMF on track. The tasks of the current year will definitely not be easier, but we are taking a very pragmatic approach to the risk assessment process," said NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi.

IMF representatives arrive in Kyiv to discuss challenges facing Ukraine's economy12.02.24, 10:08 • 27450 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
warsawWarsaw
andrii-pyshnyiAndriy Pyshnyi
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising