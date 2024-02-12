ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
IMF representatives arrive in Kyiv to discuss challenges facing Ukraine's economy

IMF representatives arrive in Kyiv to discuss challenges facing Ukraine's economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27447 views

The IMF mission arrived in Kyiv to discuss with the Ukrainian authorities and partners economic challenges and priorities for strengthening Ukraine's capacity.

An IMF mission arrived in Kyiv on February 12 to discuss economic policy. In particular, they will discuss priorities for strengthening Ukraine's capabilities. The meetings will be attended by representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and other partners, UNN reports with reference to a press release from the IMF mission.

Details

An IMF team led by Uma Ramakrishnan, Deputy Director of the IMF's European Department, begins meetings with Ukrainian authorities and other partners in Kyiv today. The discussions will focus on the economic policy objectives of the Ukrainian authorities and the challenges facing the Ukrainian economy

- the statement reads.

In particular, it is noted that representatives of the IMF mission will participate in the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ukraine Capacity Building Fund on February 13: this meeting will discuss priorities for strengthening Ukraine's capacities.

On February 13, the IMF team will also participate in the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee of the IMF-administered Ukraine Capacity Building Fund. The meeting will bring together Ukrainian authorities, development partners, and IMF staff to discuss priorities for strengthening Ukraine's capacity and the IMF's support for this important task. 

- according to the IMF press release.

After these meetings, an IMF mission led by Gavin Gray is expected to begin discussions with Ukrainian authorities in Warsaw on February 17 in the context of the third review of the IMF-supported Extended Fund Facility program.

Recall

Ukraine plans to propose to the IMF to expand domestic bond sales, raise taxes, and cut spendingto secure IMF funds if US aid remains blocked.

The IMF Managing Director said that European governments should be more resistant to demands to increase financial supportfor protesting farmers.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

