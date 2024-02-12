Shmyhal met with the IMF mission in Kyiv to discuss financing of Ukraine and confiscation of frozen assets of the russian federation

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with the International Monetary Fund team led by Uma Ramakrishnan. The head of the Ukrainian government said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked the partners for the successful second review of the $15.6 billion EFF program.

We discussed the implementation of reforms and financing of Ukraine for this year. The Government is working hard with partners in this direction. We have a positive decision on the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility and support from the G7 countries - Shmyhal summarized.

The head of the Ukrainian government also noted the efficiency of the Ukrainian grain corridor and its positive impact on the economy

During the meeting, the parties outlined points of GDP growth, including the development of the defense industry. According to Shmyhal, Ukraine has significant potential.

He spoke about the work on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. Together with our partners, we expect to develop a mechanism this year that will allow us to use these assets to restore our country - added the Prime Minister of Ukraine

Addendum

The head of the Ukrainian government emphasized that the IMF is one of the largest financial partners of our Kyiv.

In total, the Fund provided over USD 7 billion to Ukraine in 2022-2023. This year, Ukraine expects $5.4 billion from the IMF.

We work systematically to ensure macroeconomic stability - Shmyhal summarized.

Recall

Today, February 12, , an IMF mission arrived in Kyivto discuss with the Ukrainian authorities and partners economic challenges and priorities for strengthening Ukraine's capacity.