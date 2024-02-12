Shmyhal met with the IMF mission in Kyiv to discuss financing of Ukraine and confiscation of frozen assets of the russian federation

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 100820 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127025 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128758 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170321 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168629 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274290 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177657 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166977 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243252 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105642 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100456 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 78039 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 74720 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 86965 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274290 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243252 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228549 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253993 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239919 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127025 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103193 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103396 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119723 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120161 views
Shmyhal met with the IMF mission in Kyiv to discuss financing of Ukraine and confiscation of frozen assets of the russian federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24493 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked the IMF for approving the second review of the $15.6 billion assistance program for Ukraine and discussed further economic cooperation.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with the International Monetary Fund team led by Uma Ramakrishnan. The head of the Ukrainian government said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked the partners for the successful second review of the $15.6 billion EFF program.

We discussed the implementation of reforms and financing of Ukraine for this year. The Government is working hard with partners in this direction. We have a positive decision on the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility and support from the G7 countries 

- Shmyhal summarized.

The head of the Ukrainian government also noted the efficiency of the Ukrainian grain corridor and its positive impact on the economy

During the meeting, the parties outlined points of GDP growth, including the development of the defense industry. According to Shmyhal, Ukraine has significant potential.

He spoke about the work on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. Together with our partners, we expect to develop a mechanism this year that will allow us to use these assets to restore our country 

- added the Prime Minister of Ukraine

Ukraine is preparing an action plan for the IMF to preserve funding if US aid is suspended - Bloomberg09.02.24, 14:00 • 22845 views

Addendum

The head of the Ukrainian government emphasized that the IMF is one of the largest financial partners of our Kyiv.

In total, the Fund provided over USD 7 billion to Ukraine in 2022-2023. This year, Ukraine expects $5.4 billion from the IMF.

We work systematically to ensure macroeconomic stability

- Shmyhal summarized.

Recall

Today, February 12, , an IMF mission arrived in Kyivto discuss with the Ukrainian authorities and partners economic challenges and priorities for strengthening Ukraine's capacity.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
g7G7
telegramTelegram
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

