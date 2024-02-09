Ukraine is preparing an action plan for the IMF to preserve funding if US aid is suspended - Bloomberg

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102974 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130237 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130965 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172372 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169953 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276836 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177985 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167041 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148738 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245330 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102591 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92787 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89777 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100334 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43827 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276836 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245330 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230536 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255967 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241808 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10133 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130237 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104085 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104187 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120460 views
Actual
Ukraine is preparing an action plan for the IMF to preserve funding if US aid is suspended - Bloomberg

Ukraine is preparing an action plan for the IMF to preserve funding if US aid is suspended - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22847 views

Ukraine plans to propose to the IMF to expand sales of domestic bonds, raise taxes, and cut spending to secure IMF funds if US aid remains blocked.

Ukraine is considering a plan that includes expanding domestic bond sales, raising taxes and cutting spending to close a budget gap to ensure it receives money from the International Monetary Fund if vital U.S. aid remains blocked, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Ukrainian officials intend to propose this plan to the IMF during a staff visit to Kyiv next week," the newspaper writes, citing people familiar with the matter.

As indicated, these measures are necessary to assure the IMF that Ukraine can service its debts if its allies fail to provide assistance, a condition for its $15.6 billion loan program.

According to the newspaper's sources, IMF staff, led by Gavin Gray, the fund's chief mission to Ukraine, will pay a three-day visit to Kyiv starting February 12, before Ukraine's official talks in neighboring Poland. The visit comes ahead of a review of the IMF loan program, which will begin later this month and will allow for a $900 million tranche of aid.

Ukraine has offered to discuss with the IMF a "contingency plan" in case foreign aid is cut off, the central bank told Bloomberg News in an emailed comment. According to the statement, it still expects aid to resume "in the coming months," and the IMF shares this view.

"Measures under 'plan B' are currently being discussed and could potentially include activation of the domestic debt market, fiscal optimization, and consolidation," the central bank said.

The IMF declined to comment.

While Ukraine is fulfilling its obligations, the Finance Ministry and central bank believe there is a risk that the IMF board will not approve the next disbursement without a budget plan if US funds continue to be blocked, a Ukrainian official said. This year, Kyiv was to receive $5.3 billion under the IMF program.

According to the official, the key source of funds to replace the US funds will be the expansion of domestic government borrowing. Ukrainian banks are highly liquid, and the government expects them to continue to invest the funds they are withholding from lending due to military risks in high-yielding government bonds.

According to the official, this could bring in at least $5 billion in revenue this year. The official said the government could also raise taxes or cut spending if necessary.

"Ukraine needs all our support": Scholz sends message to US senators09.02.24, 11:02 • 25566 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising