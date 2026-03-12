Ukraine ensured the evacuation of 16 citizens from the Middle East - MFA

Ukrainian diplomats managed to evacuate 16 citizens from the Middle East who found themselves in a difficult situation due to hostilities in the region, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they are working to ensure the safe return of Ukrainian citizens who expressed a desire to return from the Middle East to their homeland. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha keeps the protection of citizens' rights and the implementation of evacuations under his personal control.

On March 11-12, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, carried out a stage of evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Middle East region to Warsaw. Ukrainian diplomats in Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait ensured the evacuation of 16 Ukrainian citizens who found themselves in a difficult situation due to hostilities in the region. - the report says.

Ukrainian diplomats expressed sincere gratitude to their Polish colleagues for organizational support within the framework of #PKWBliskiWschód, as well as to the EU for its coordinating role. Poland once again confirmed: Ukrainian-Polish solidarity means concrete actions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that they continue to provide all necessary assistance to Ukrainian citizens in the Middle East and other regions of the world. The 24/7 hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +38-044-238-15-88.

