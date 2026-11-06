Ukraine continues strikes on Russia's oil refining industry in response to the Russian Federation's attacks on the energy sector - Zelenskyy

Ukraine continues its operation against Russia’s oil refining industry in response to the Russian Federation’s strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Kyiv has also determined its next steps in response to Russian aggression. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on social media, reports UNN.

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According to the head of state, Russian forces continue to attack Ukrainian power plants, energy grids, heating and water supply facilities, as well as civilian logistics, with missiles and attack drones.

"The Russians are not changing the nature of their aggressive activity, have refused the de-escalation steps discussed by our partners, and are counting on further strikes. We have determined our next responses," Zelenskyy said.

The president thanked Ukrainian units for the accuracy of their long-range strikes and stressed that the operation against Russia’s oil refining industry would continue.

He also noted that Ukraine does not need to be convinced of the need for peace as soon as possible.

"Ukraine does not need to be convinced that peace is needed as soon as possible. We want this. Russia needs to decide that the time for war is over," the head of state stressed.

Zelenskyy mentioned the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, noting that it demonstrated that if Vladimir Putin decides to stop the war, hostilities can cease.

According to the president, Ukraine’s long-range strikes, middle strikes, and international pressure must create an incentive for Russia to move toward genuine negotiations.

Prolonged power and water outages: Zelenskyy reported where the energy supply situation is worst after Russian attacks