745mm
Ukraine closes drone production funding gap: Zelenskyy announces new talks with partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the gradual closing of the funding gap for drone production in Ukraine. New negotiations with partners on this issue are planned for this week, as well as discussions on assistance in strengthening the air shield.

Ukraine closes drone production funding gap: Zelenskyy announces new talks with partners

Ukraine is strengthening its air shield. Step by step, it is closing the funding gap for drone production, and this week there will be new talks between the President and partners on this task. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Tonight, units of our unmanned systems, army aviation and Air Force aviation, anti-aircraft gunners, air defense units, and mobile fire groups worked actively.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He reported that in total, the sky defenders accounted for several hundred Russian attack drones this night alone.

"Good results in drone defense against 'Shaheds' - dozens of Russian drones shot down. Several missiles were also shot down overnight. Unfortunately, not all, there were also hits. But we are constantly strengthening the Ukrainian air shield, and it is very important to maintain a full understanding among partners of exactly how they can help. Step by step, we are closing the funding gap for drone production, and this week there will be new conversations with my partners on this task. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council are fulfilling relevant instructions at their level," Zelenskyy said.

309 out of 324 Russian drones and 2 out of 7 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, "Kinzhal" did not reach targets - Air Force28.07.25, 09:49 • 2028 views

The President noted that restoration and rescue operations are currently underway everywhere they are needed.

"In particular, this applies to electricity supply. The necessary assistance is provided to the wounded: as of now, 8 wounded are known. I am grateful to the rescuers, utility services, police, energy workers - everyone involved, for their prompt work," Zelenskyy wrote.

Addition

Zelenskyy discussed with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot the decision of French companies to start drone production in Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

