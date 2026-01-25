Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"

Photo: SBU

January 25th marks the Day of the Cyber Security Department of the SBU in Ukraine. The agency emphasized that one of the key battles with the enemy is currently taking place in the digital space. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The report states that the SBU's cyber units continue to hold the front in the digital environment.

The war has long gone beyond the trenches and contact lines. Today, one of the decisive battles with the enemy is taking place in the digital space. It is here that the SBU's cyber units hold their front, combining cold analytics, technological mastery, and effective interaction with all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. - the post reads.

The work of the cybersecurity department includes protecting state systems and critical infrastructure, as well as countering the activities of Russian special services. The report emphasizes that the SBU's cyber units are engaged in eliminating agent networks of Russian special services and striking the occupier directly in the combat zone.

Thank you for your accuracy, professionalism, and important contribution to the country's defense. We defend Ukraine together - the SBU emphasizes.

