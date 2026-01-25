$43.170.00
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of Lithuania
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"

Kyiv • UNN

The SBU celebrates the Day of the Cybersecurity Department, emphasizing the importance of the digital front. Cyber units protect state systems, counter Russian special services, and eliminate agent networks.

Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25th marks the Day of the Cyber Security Department of the SBU in Ukraine. The agency emphasized that one of the key battles with the enemy is currently taking place in the digital space. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The report states that the SBU's cyber units continue to hold the front in the digital environment.

The war has long gone beyond the trenches and contact lines. Today, one of the decisive battles with the enemy is taking place in the digital space. It is here that the SBU's cyber units hold their front, combining cold analytics, technological mastery, and effective interaction with all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The work of the cybersecurity department includes protecting state systems and critical infrastructure, as well as countering the activities of Russian special services. The report emphasizes that the SBU's cyber units are engaged in eliminating agent networks of Russian special services and striking the occupier directly in the combat zone.

Thank you for your accuracy, professionalism, and important contribution to the country's defense. We defend Ukraine together

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made changes to the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Mykhailo Fedorov and Denys Shmyhal were included, while Vasyl Maliuk was removed.

Alla Kiosak

