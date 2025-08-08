Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa River

Ukraine and Romania have agreed to intensify work on joint infrastructure projects - in particular, the construction of a bridge across the Tisa River. This was discussed during a meeting between Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu, reports UNN.

It is noted that the conversation focused on European integration, deepening defense cooperation, the participation of Romanian businesses in the reconstruction of the Ukrainian economy, and the implementation of joint infrastructure projects.

Ukraine and Romania share a common vision for the future of our region within the European Union. We appreciate Romania's support on this path and are determined to coordinate efforts even more closely in the process of gaining membership - Svyrydenko noted.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed opportunities for expanding defense cooperation, including joint production. One option for such interaction could be a model similar to the Danish one - it provides for direct financing of military production directly in Ukraine.

Special attention was paid to the issue of involving Romanian companies in the process of Ukraine's reconstruction. Yulia Svyrydenko invited a special envoy for reconstruction to come to Kyiv with a business delegation to develop specific projects - the report says.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that direct railway communication between Kyiv and the capital of Romania, Bucharest, was being launched in test mode.

