Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa River

August 7, 09:06 PM
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
August 7, 03:56 PM
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
August 7, 02:11 PM
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
August 7, 12:15 PM
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
August 7, 11:55 AM
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
August 7, 09:40 AM
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
August 7, 08:14 AM
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
Bad weather in Kyiv region: 10 thousand customers remain without electricity
August 7, 05:48 PM
While the military holds back the offensive, Poroshenko's MPs massively went to European beaches, — veteran
August 7, 05:57 PM
In Buryatia, refrigerators and a motorcycle are being collected to send equipment to the war in Ukraine
August 7, 06:14 PM
Corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW equipment: bail posted for Hayday and the commander of the National Guard unit
August 7, 06:21 PM
In Tbilisi, thousands of people joined a march on the anniversary of the August war with the Russian Federation
August 7, 06:55 PM
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
August 7, 03:56 PM
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?
August 7, 01:59 PM
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians
August 7, 12:43 PM
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
August 7, 12:15 PM • 111813 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
August 7, 11:55 AM • 111369 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
August 7, 11:02 AM
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
August 6, 10:39 AM
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
August 6, 07:07 AM
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - report
August 6, 05:58 AM
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
August 4, 03:58 PM
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa River

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Ukraine and Romania have agreed to intensify work on joint infrastructure projects, including the construction of a bridge across the Tysa River. European integration, defense cooperation, and attracting Romanian businesses to rebuild Ukraine were also discussed.

Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa River

Ukraine and Romania have agreed to intensify work on joint infrastructure projects - in particular, the construction of a bridge across the Tisa River. This was discussed during a meeting between Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the conversation focused on European integration, deepening defense cooperation, the participation of Romanian businesses in the reconstruction of the Ukrainian economy, and the implementation of joint infrastructure projects.

Ukraine and Romania share a common vision for the future of our region within the European Union. We appreciate Romania's support on this path and are determined to coordinate efforts even more closely in the process of gaining membership

- Svyrydenko noted.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed opportunities for expanding defense cooperation, including joint production. One option for such interaction could be a model similar to the Danish one - it provides for direct financing of military production directly in Ukraine.

Special attention was paid to the issue of involving Romanian companies in the process of Ukraine's reconstruction. Yulia Svyrydenko invited a special envoy for reconstruction to come to Kyiv with a business delegation to develop specific projects

- the report says.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that direct railway communication between Kyiv and the capital of Romania, Bucharest, was being launched in test mode.

EconomyPolitics
European Union
Romania
Ukraine