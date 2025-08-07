$41.610.07
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 5016 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 32023 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 48191 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 45980 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 31505 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 38635 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 52898 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 54873 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 118412 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 69238 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
"A signal of unwavering solidarity with Ukraine": Romanian Foreign Minister visited "Okhmatdyt" after missile strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu made her first visit to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. She visited the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, which was damaged by a Russian missile, and the School of Superheroes.

"A signal of unwavering solidarity with Ukraine": Romanian Foreign Minister visited "Okhmatdyt" after missile strike

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu arrived in the capital of Ukraine. She visited the Kyiv children's hospital "Okhmatdyt", which was hit by a Russian missile in July last year. The diplomat reported this on the social network "X", according to UNN.

Details

This is the first visit of the head of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. As Oana-Silvia Țoiu noted, Ukrainians are fighting for the well-being of their children, for their freedom, for their future.

As a mother myself, I cannot express in words how strongly I feel about these cynical attacks. To see these innocent children in treatment, some for very difficult illnesses, showed me once again that the Ukrainians are a strong and resilient people

- noted the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

In addition to "Okhmatdyt", the head of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also visited the School of Superheroes, which operates at the National Cancer Institute.

This is a strong signal of our steadfast solidarity with Ukraine. I will hold discussions with senior Ukrainian officials on all topics of common interest, and then continue with a visit to Cernăuți

- she wrote.

Recall

The restoration of the modern building of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital, damaged as a result of Russian armed aggression, continues, part of the internal work has been completed, and the facade repair is ongoing.

UNN also reported that on the night of August 6, an air raid alert was declared in the Romanian county of Tulcea due to a Russian attack on the south of Ukraine's Odesa region. Local residents filmed the moments of "arrivals".

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Kyiv