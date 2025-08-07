"A signal of unwavering solidarity with Ukraine": Romanian Foreign Minister visited "Okhmatdyt" after missile strike

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu arrived in the capital of Ukraine. She visited the Kyiv children's hospital "Okhmatdyt", which was hit by a Russian missile in July last year. The diplomat reported this on the social network "X", according to UNN.

This is the first visit of the head of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. As Oana-Silvia Țoiu noted, Ukrainians are fighting for the well-being of their children, for their freedom, for their future.

As a mother myself, I cannot express in words how strongly I feel about these cynical attacks. To see these innocent children in treatment, some for very difficult illnesses, showed me once again that the Ukrainians are a strong and resilient people - noted the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

In addition to "Okhmatdyt", the head of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also visited the School of Superheroes, which operates at the National Cancer Institute.

This is a strong signal of our steadfast solidarity with Ukraine. I will hold discussions with senior Ukrainian officials on all topics of common interest, and then continue with a visit to Cernăuți - she wrote.

The restoration of the modern building of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital, damaged as a result of Russian armed aggression, continues, part of the internal work has been completed, and the facade repair is ongoing.

