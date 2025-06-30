Ukraine and Germany agreed to strengthen cooperation on defense industry

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM • 4699 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 31073 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 24493 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 31123 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 48293 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 99117 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 111438 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 117446 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 102909 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 271837 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
7.7m/s
45%
744mm
Popular news
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million weddingJune 30, 06:34 AM • 47005 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - VilkulJune 30, 07:05 AM • 53479 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 67539 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in ZaporizhzhiaJune 30, 07:21 AM • 44679 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 44716 views
Publications
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work02:37 PM • 6773 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 10158 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 31073 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 99117 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 271837 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Mikhail Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Turkey
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 45564 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 68335 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 81856 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 93236 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 199715 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
IRIS-T
Diia (service)
Eurofighter Typhoon
Nord Stream

Ukraine and Germany agreed to strengthen cooperation on defense industry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 485 views

Kyiv and Berlin agreed to intensify cooperation in the defense industry; Germany aims to create joint ventures to increase production in Ukraine. For 2025, Germany will allocate an additional 2 billion euros for Ukraine's defense, totaling 9 billion euros.

Ukraine and Germany agreed to strengthen cooperation on defense industry

Kyiv and Berlin have agreed to strengthen cooperation on the defense industry. Germany wants to create new joint ventures so that Ukraine can produce more for its own defense needs.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, according to UNN.

Details  

Ukraine protects European freedom and European sovereignty from Russia... Therefore, we have already agreed to strengthen our cooperation in the defense industry. We want to create new joint ventures so that Ukraine can produce more and more for its own defense needs, because your needs are huge

- said Wadephul.

He noted that Germany's cooperation with Ukraine in the field of armaments is a real trump card. 

This is a logical continuation of our material supplies, and we can both benefit from it. Thanks to your creativity and experience, we will also improve. We see it as our task to help Ukraine so that it can negotiate from a position of strength. When Putin talks about peace today, about his alleged readiness for negotiations, it is just a facade. He wants, as he explicitly stated again, to conquer all of Ukraine and at the same time see fear throughout Europe. In the last few weeks, Putin has even intensified his attacks on Ukraine

- said Wadephul. 

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany emphasized that peace comes when aggression stops. 

For this, you must first and foremost be able to defend yourself. That is why we will continue to increase our military support

- stated the minister.

He recalled that for 2025, Germany has allocated an additional almost 2 billion euros in the budget for modern air defense, equipment and ammunition — a total of 9 billion euros for defense for Ukraine.

Only when Russia understands that the Cold War will not lead to conquest or capitulation, will there be a real chance for negotiations

- Wadephul believes. 

Germany will continue to engage in efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense - Foreign Minister30.06.25, 13:59 • 1053 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Germany
Ukraine
Berlin
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9