Ukraine and Germany agreed to strengthen cooperation on defense industry

Kyiv and Berlin have agreed to strengthen cooperation on the defense industry. Germany wants to create new joint ventures so that Ukraine can produce more for its own defense needs.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine protects European freedom and European sovereignty from Russia... Therefore, we have already agreed to strengthen our cooperation in the defense industry. We want to create new joint ventures so that Ukraine can produce more and more for its own defense needs, because your needs are huge - said Wadephul.

He noted that Germany's cooperation with Ukraine in the field of armaments is a real trump card.

This is a logical continuation of our material supplies, and we can both benefit from it. Thanks to your creativity and experience, we will also improve. We see it as our task to help Ukraine so that it can negotiate from a position of strength. When Putin talks about peace today, about his alleged readiness for negotiations, it is just a facade. He wants, as he explicitly stated again, to conquer all of Ukraine and at the same time see fear throughout Europe. In the last few weeks, Putin has even intensified his attacks on Ukraine - said Wadephul.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany emphasized that peace comes when aggression stops.

For this, you must first and foremost be able to defend yourself. That is why we will continue to increase our military support - stated the minister.

He recalled that for 2025, Germany has allocated an additional almost 2 billion euros in the budget for modern air defense, equipment and ammunition — a total of 9 billion euros for defense for Ukraine.

Only when Russia understands that the Cold War will not lead to conquest or capitulation, will there be a real chance for negotiations - Wadephul believes.

