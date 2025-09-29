Ukraine aims to reach 25% organic farmland – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 10220 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
01:55 PM • 11999 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 21174 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:33 AM • 26281 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 17473 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 20723 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 13327 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 28590 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48707 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70133 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1m/s
96%
755mm
Popular news
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in USSeptember 29, 06:18 AM • 20848 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 30878 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 24228 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 23721 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 17732 views
Publications
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 10205 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 9050 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 21165 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare11:33 AM • 26272 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 23994 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ulf Kristersson
Boris Pistorius
Viktor Orbán
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Denmark
Germany
United States
Copenhagen
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideo03:05 PM • 1680 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films01:59 PM • 5308 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 17940 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 31085 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 30190 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Kh-101

Ukraine aims to reach 25% organic farmland – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1098 views

Ukraine is steadily increasing organic production, entering the top 5 suppliers of organic products to the EU. The country's organic lands occupy about 350,000 hectares, which is approximately 1.2% of the total agricultural land.

Ukraine aims to reach 25% organic farmland – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Organic production is steadily growing in Ukraine: the country is among the top 5 suppliers of organic products to the EU, and organic lands occupy about 350 thousand hectares. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky at the annual conference "Organic Day in Ukraine", writes UNN.

Details

The fourth annual conference "Organic Day in Ukraine" was held in Kyiv, gathering over 230 participants in a hybrid format. Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky welcomed the guests and thanked them for the development of the organic sector in the country.

Despite all the current challenges, participants in the organic sector continue to work tirelessly, and this yields results. For example, today there are already two certification bodies operating in Ukraine, which confirms the growing demand and interest of producers. Organic status is held by about 350 thousand hectares of agricultural land. This is approximately 1.2% of the total agricultural land in Ukraine. Our goals are ambitious – to first reach 5%, and then 25%, as planned in EU countries 

– Vysotsky emphasized.

He also added that Ukraine has consistently been among the top 5 suppliers of organic products to the EU for many years. Currently, there are 260 certified operators in the country under national legislation and 436 under EU and/or US standards.

Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum on "green" recovery and development of the agricultural sector26.09.25, 00:42 • 4251 view

The Deputy Minister reported that active work is underway to bring Ukrainian organic legislation in line with the new EU regulation. 

Draft law 13204-1 is being prepared for its second reading and has every chance of being adopted this autumn. Overall, the organic sector shows some of the best indicators of implementing European legislation in the agricultural sector 

– Vysotsky noted.

For reference

The conference was organized by the public union "Organic Initiative" under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine with the support of Switzerland and Germany within the framework of international programs for the development of the organic and dairy sectors.

The event's partners were the Information Center "Green Dossier", Lviv City Public Organization "Ecoterra", the Federation of Organic Movement of Ukraine, and the Public Organization "Biodynamic Association of Ukraine", with OrganicInfo.ua as the information partner.

Unregistered apiaries complicate the work of the agricultural sector18.09.25, 10:00 • 3192 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyAgronomy news
Switzerland
European Union
Denmark
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv