Ukraine aims to reach 25% organic farmland – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Organic production is steadily growing in Ukraine: the country is among the top 5 suppliers of organic products to the EU, and organic lands occupy about 350 thousand hectares. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky at the annual conference "Organic Day in Ukraine", writes UNN.

Details

The fourth annual conference "Organic Day in Ukraine" was held in Kyiv, gathering over 230 participants in a hybrid format. Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky welcomed the guests and thanked them for the development of the organic sector in the country.

Despite all the current challenges, participants in the organic sector continue to work tirelessly, and this yields results. For example, today there are already two certification bodies operating in Ukraine, which confirms the growing demand and interest of producers. Organic status is held by about 350 thousand hectares of agricultural land. This is approximately 1.2% of the total agricultural land in Ukraine. Our goals are ambitious – to first reach 5%, and then 25%, as planned in EU countries – Vysotsky emphasized.

He also added that Ukraine has consistently been among the top 5 suppliers of organic products to the EU for many years. Currently, there are 260 certified operators in the country under national legislation and 436 under EU and/or US standards.

Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum on "green" recovery and development of the agricultural sector

The Deputy Minister reported that active work is underway to bring Ukrainian organic legislation in line with the new EU regulation.

Draft law 13204-1 is being prepared for its second reading and has every chance of being adopted this autumn. Overall, the organic sector shows some of the best indicators of implementing European legislation in the agricultural sector – Vysotsky noted.

For reference

The conference was organized by the public union "Organic Initiative" under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine with the support of Switzerland and Germany within the framework of international programs for the development of the organic and dairy sectors.

The event's partners were the Information Center "Green Dossier", Lviv City Public Organization "Ecoterra", the Federation of Organic Movement of Ukraine, and the Public Organization "Biodynamic Association of Ukraine", with OrganicInfo.ua as the information partner.

Unregistered apiaries complicate the work of the agricultural sector