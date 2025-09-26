$41.410.03
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum on "green" recovery and development of the agricultural sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The Ministers of Ukraine and Denmark signed a Memorandum of Cooperation at the UN General Assembly. The document provides for joint projects in bioeconomy, forest restoration, emissions reduction and agricultural sector development, as well as support for Ukrainian farmers.

Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum on "green" recovery and development of the agricultural sector

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, and Jeppe Bruus, Minister for Green Transformation of Denmark, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, which provides for joint projects in the field of bioeconomy, forest restoration, emission reduction and agricultural sector development. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the partnership is based on the Danish experience of the "Green Trilateral Agreement", opens joint projects in bioeconomy, forest restoration and emission reduction, particularly in the agricultural sector, and provides support to farmers through modern technologies and new sales opportunities.

The Memorandum with Denmark translates our cooperation into a practical plane. This includes attracting investments in green recovery projects, and the development of a modern agricultural sector, as well as a step towards deeper integration of European standards in the field of climate and bioeconomy. The partnership is another step in the greening of our economy - when growth policies, investments, agricultural and environmental goals work as a single system

- said Oleksiy Sobolev.

The Memorandum provides for:

  • implementation of multifunctional agricultural practices that take into account economic and climate development goals;
    • joint projects for the restoration and reconstruction of agricultural value chains and infrastructure in Ukraine;
      • development of financial and tax incentives for "green" initiatives in agriculture with further allocation of payments for industry modernization;
        • nature-based solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions;
          • support for farmer-entrepreneurs through innovation, research and modern technologies.

            The cooperation agreement should also increase the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to EU countries.

            During the meeting, the parties also discussed the participation of Danish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine in the areas of energy, biofuels, agricultural processing and infrastructure.

            In addition, significant financial support from Denmark for the reconstruction of Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv region was emphasized. In particular, during URC2025, NEFCO and the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed an agreement on a contribution of DKK 338 million (about €45.5 million) to support reconstruction in the region, including projects in the field of water supply, district heating, energy efficiency and accompanying "green" solutions.

            Recall

            The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine and the EU Delegation discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector, focusing on assistance to frontline farmers and harmonization of legislation. Ukraine is completing screenings for three negotiation chapters, having received a high assessment from the European Commission.

            Vita Zelenetska

