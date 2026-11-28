Uganda has begun Africa’s first clinical trial of an mRNA vaccine against the Bundibugyo strain, which caused an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). UNN reports this, citing Al Jazeera.

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The state-run Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) said on Friday, November 27, that the trial had begun in cooperation with Moderna, the US company producing the vaccine.

The Ugandan trial is the second for this vaccine after Moderna began its first human vaccine trials in Canada in August, targeting adults aged 18 to 65.

UVRI said the Ugandan trial will be the first to test the vaccine’s safety and its ability to trigger an immune response in children as young as 1 year old, and aims to recruit 224 volunteers.

"Children are often among those most affected by Ebola, yet they too often are the last to benefit from new vaccines," said Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which is helping fund the vaccine.

Another potential candidate for combating the Bundibugyo strain is the ChAdOx1 adenovirus-vector vaccine, developed by India’s Serum Institute and the University of Oxford. Its trials in the DRC will begin on Monday.

But Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which brings together government and private donors to help developing countries purchase vaccines at affordable prices, is not waiting.

Last week, it signed a procurement commitment with the Serum Institute for 1.5 million doses of ChAdOx1 and plans to have "hundreds of thousands" ready for deployment if the trials prove successful and the vaccine is approved by the World Health Organization and the DRC government.

Emanuele Capobianco, Gavi’s director of global health security, said he hoped the drug trials would be completed in early 2027 and that, if successful, the purchase agreement could bring deployment forward by several months.

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The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo now exceeds 12,000, according to government data published on November 26, and response forces continue to struggle to bring the second-largest outbreak in the disease’s history under control.

According to the latest data, the total number of confirmed infections is 12,021, while the number of deaths is 5,904.

The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, was declared in mid-May in the northeastern Congolese province of Ituri and has since spread to 8 of the Congo’s 26 provinces. There are no approved treatments or vaccines for this strain. Delays in detection, conflict, and an overwhelmed healthcare system have led to faster spread than in previous outbreaks.

On July 28, Uganda declared the Ebola outbreak over. According to the Ministry of Health, 20 infections and two deaths had been recorded.