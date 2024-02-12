UAVs were spotted moving in the direction of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force warned about the movement of Russian attack UAVs in the direction of Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs about the movement of attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the direction of Dnipropetrovs'k and Zaporizhzhia regions. Transmitted by UNN.
Air Force warns of possible drone strikes in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions12.02.24, 22:18 • 27562 views