UAH 250,000 for the introduction of NSDC sanctions: a preventive measure was chosen for the MP's assistant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

The MP's assistant, exposed for inciting to offer a bribe for the application of NSDC sanctions, was chosen a preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 1.514 million. He was also assigned a number of procedural obligations, including a ban on leaving Kyiv without permission.

UAH 250,000 for the introduction of NSDC sanctions: a preventive measure was chosen for the MP's assistant

The court chose a preventive measure for the assistant of the people's deputy, who was exposed in the scheme of "selling" NSDC sanctions, in the form of 1 million 514 thousand UAH bail, UNN reports with reference to the SAP.

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the petition of NABU detectives, agreed by the SAP prosecutor, and applied a preventive measure in the form of 1 million 514 thousand UAH bail to the assistant of the people's deputy, who, together with the people's deputy and another person, was exposed for inciting to provide undue advantage for the application of NSDC sanctions to a competing company.

- the message says.

The suspect was also assigned the following procedural duties:

– to appear before the detective, prosecutor, investigating judge, court at their every request and summons;

– not to leave the city of Kyiv without the permission of the detective, prosecutor or court;

– to inform the detective, prosecutor or court about changes in his place of residence and work;

– to refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the court ruling;

– to hand over his passport (passports) for traveling abroad, other documents that give the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, for storage to the relevant state authorities;

– to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Skorokhod case: SAP and NABU exposed MP in a scheme of "selling" NSDC sanctions for $250,000 and showed a video, suspicions have been served05.12.25, 16:16 • 4888 views

Let's add

Law enforcement officers exposed People's Deputy of Ukraine Anna Skorokhod, who organized the activities of a criminal group, becoming a "guarantor" of an agreement on the application of NSDC sanctions to a competing company.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the members of the criminal group offered the entrepreneur to resolve the issue of applying sanctions to a competing company for $250,000. The individuals convinced that they had the opportunity to ensure the adoption of sanction decisions through officials of state authorities, including the NSDC. The people's deputy was the "guarantor" of such a decision.

After paying part of the funds, namely $125,000, which were transferred through the execution of loan receipts, the "client" was assured that this money would be received by NSDC officials. They also provided a photograph of the annex to the sanction lists as confirmation of their actions.

Despite the provision of undue advantage, the actual transfer of funds to NSDC officials did not take place and, accordingly, the necessary decision on sanctions was not adopted.

Currently, all exposed persons have been notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Sanctions
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Kyiv