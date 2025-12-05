Skorokhod case: SAP and NABU exposed MP in a scheme of "selling" NSDC sanctions for $250,000 and showed a video, suspicions have been served

$42.180.02
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 15508 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 21599 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 34865 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 44281 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
December 4, 04:56 PM • 38315 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 65024 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34619 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57505 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24746 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Publications
Exclusives
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepState
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 11964 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 13579 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 65024 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
Skorokhod case: SAP and NABU exposed MP in a scheme of "selling" NSDC sanctions for $250,000 and showed a video, suspicions have been served

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

After investigative actions at the apartment of MP Anna Skorokhod, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced the exposure of the MP in a case involving receiving $250,000 for resolving an issue regarding the application of NSDC sanctions. All exposed individuals have been served with suspicion notices for committing a crime.

Skorokhod case: SAP and NABU exposed MP in a scheme of "selling" NSDC sanctions for $250,000 and showed a video, suspicions have been served

After investigative actions at the residence of People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced the exposure of the deputy in a case involving $250,000 for resolving the issue of applying NSDC sanctions and stated that all exposed individuals have been notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives, together with the SBU, exposed a People's Deputy of Ukraine who organized the activities of a criminal group, becoming a 'guarantor' of an agreement on the application of NSDC sanctions against a competing company," the SAP statement reads.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it is reported that "the participants of the criminal group offered an entrepreneur $250,000 to resolve the issue of applying sanctions against a competing company."

The individuals claimed that they had the ability to ensure the adoption of sanction decisions through officials of state authorities, including the NSDC. The People's Deputy was the "guarantor" of such a decision

- noted the SAP.

"After paying part of the funds, namely $125,000, which were transferred through the execution of loan receipts, the 'client' received assurances that this money would be received by NSDC officials. They also provided a photograph of the annex to the sanction lists as confirmation of their actions," the SAP said.

"To be sure that they would receive the full amount, the accomplices asked the company's representative to write a receipt, as if he had borrowed money from them," NABU also reported.

"Despite the provision of undue benefit, the actual transfer of funds to NSDC officials did not occur, and, accordingly, the necessary decision on sanctions was not made," the statement says.

Currently, all exposed individuals have been notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- reported the SAP.

MP Skorokhod confirmed searches by NABU, SAPO, and SBU, calling it "pressure on the opposition"05.12.25, 10:06 • 2526 views

NABU showed a video in the case.

Julia Shramko

