Skorokhod case: SAP and NABU exposed MP in a scheme of "selling" NSDC sanctions for $250,000 and showed a video, suspicions have been served

After investigative actions at the residence of People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced the exposure of the deputy in a case involving $250,000 for resolving the issue of applying NSDC sanctions and stated that all exposed individuals have been notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives, together with the SBU, exposed a People's Deputy of Ukraine who organized the activities of a criminal group, becoming a 'guarantor' of an agreement on the application of NSDC sanctions against a competing company," the SAP statement reads.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it is reported that "the participants of the criminal group offered an entrepreneur $250,000 to resolve the issue of applying sanctions against a competing company."

The individuals claimed that they had the ability to ensure the adoption of sanction decisions through officials of state authorities, including the NSDC. The People's Deputy was the "guarantor" of such a decision - noted the SAP.

"After paying part of the funds, namely $125,000, which were transferred through the execution of loan receipts, the 'client' received assurances that this money would be received by NSDC officials. They also provided a photograph of the annex to the sanction lists as confirmation of their actions," the SAP said.

"To be sure that they would receive the full amount, the accomplices asked the company's representative to write a receipt, as if he had borrowed money from them," NABU also reported.

"Despite the provision of undue benefit, the actual transfer of funds to NSDC officials did not occur, and, accordingly, the necessary decision on sanctions was not made," the statement says.

Currently, all exposed individuals have been notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - reported the SAP.

MP Skorokhod confirmed searches by NABU, SAPO, and SBU, calling it "pressure on the opposition"

NABU showed a video in the case.