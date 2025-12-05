$42.180.02
MP Skorokhod confirmed searches by NABU, SAPO, and SBU, calling it "pressure on the opposition"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

People's Deputy Hanna Skorokhod reported searches conducted by NABU, SAPO, and SBU, calling it pressure. She is suspected of leading a criminal group that demanded a $250,000 bribe.

MP Skorokhod confirmed searches by NABU, SAPO, and SBU, calling it "pressure on the opposition"

Hanna Skorokhod, a People's Deputy of Ukraine from the "For the Future" group, confirmed the fact of searches conducted by NABU, SAP, and SBU. She commented on the situation on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Skorokhod, she "has nothing to hide, because all her activities are in plain sight." At the same time, she called the searches "direct pressure on the opposition and an attempt to block her political activity due to her principled stance."

I will report on further developments

 - she added.

Context

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, and the Security Service of Ukraine exposed a criminal group led by a People's Deputy of Ukraine. The media reported that it was Hanna Skorokhod, a deputy from the "For the Future" group.

The investigation considers her the head of an organized criminal group and suspects her of extorting a bribe of 250 thousand dollars from an entrepreneur.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court заочно обрал запобіжний захід заочно elected a preventive measure for businessman Timur Mindich - detention. The investigation considers him the head of a group that received and laundered money from corruption schemes in the energy sector.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Timur Mindich
Energy
Search
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine