UAH 114 million returned to Ukraine's state budget in the "Centrenergo" case - Prosecutor General's Office

As a result of the actions of the Prosecutor General's Office within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding coal purchases for PJSC "Centrenergo", more than 114 million hryvnias, which were transferred as advance payments, were returned to the state budget of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As noted by the PGO, the investigation into the possible misappropriation of budget funds on a particularly large scale, allocated for the purchase of coal for thermal power plants based on SBU materials, began on October 17, 2025, under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in 2024, PJSC "Centrenergo" concluded agreements with several private companies for the supply of coal for a total amount of over 380 million hryvnias.

The terms of the agreements provided for payment after the actual delivery of products, however, according to the investigation, the funds were transferred to suppliers in advance, while a significant part of the coal was not actually delivered. As a result of the measures taken by prosecutors, one of the suppliers voluntarily returned 114.2 million hryvnias received under the agreement, but not confirmed by the actual supply of coal. - stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

In addition, within the framework of the same criminal proceedings, agreements with two other suppliers are being separately checked, to whom advance payments totaling over 260 million hryvnias have been transferred. According to preliminary data, the obligations under the agreement have not been fulfilled in full.

Recall

The director of a private company is accused of causing damages to Ukrnafta for over 16 million hryvnias. The case has been referred to court.