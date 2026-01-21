$43.180.08
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 5800 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 11551 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
January 20, 08:12 PM • 31302 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 52330 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 45842 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 74140 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 40383 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 62637 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 27142 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UAH 114 million returned to Ukraine's state budget in the "Centrenergo" case - Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The investigation is ongoing, and contracts worth another UAH 260 million are being checked.

UAH 114 million returned to Ukraine's state budget in the "Centrenergo" case - Prosecutor General's Office

As a result of the actions of the Prosecutor General's Office within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding coal purchases for PJSC "Centrenergo", more than 114 million hryvnias, which were transferred as advance payments, were returned to the state budget of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As noted by the PGO, the investigation into the possible misappropriation of budget funds on a particularly large scale, allocated for the purchase of coal for thermal power plants based on SBU materials, began on October 17, 2025, under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in 2024, PJSC "Centrenergo" concluded agreements with several private companies for the supply of coal for a total amount of over 380 million hryvnias.

The terms of the agreements provided for payment after the actual delivery of products, however, according to the investigation, the funds were transferred to suppliers in advance, while a significant part of the coal was not actually delivered. As a result of the measures taken by prosecutors, one of the suppliers voluntarily returned 114.2 million hryvnias received under the agreement, but not confirmed by the actual supply of coal.

- stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

In addition, within the framework of the same criminal proceedings, agreements with two other suppliers are being separately checked, to whom advance payments totaling over 260 million hryvnias have been transferred. According to preliminary data, the obligations under the agreement have not been fulfilled in full.

Recall

The director of a private company is accused of causing damages to Ukrnafta for over 16 million hryvnias. The case has been referred to court.

Yevhen Ustimenko

