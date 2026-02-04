UAH 10 million bail posted for former head of State Border Guard Service Deineko

Bail in the amount of UAH 10 million was posted for Serhiy Deyneko, the former head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, who is suspected of systematically receiving undue benefits for facilitating unhindered crossing of the state border. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the SAPO press service.

"Yes, it has been posted," SAPO reported, answering the question of whether bail had indeed been posted for the former head of the State Border Guard Service.

NABU and SAPO reported suspicion to the former head of the State Border Guard Service and a current official of the State Border Guard Service. They were exposed for systematically receiving undue benefits for facilitating unhindered border crossing.

The High Anti-Corruption Court applied a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 10 million to the former head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhiy Deyneko, and UAH 2 million in bail to the former head of the State Border Guard Service's border crossing point department.