UAH 10 million bail posted for former head of State Border Guard Service Deineko

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
10:29 AM • 6282 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 10565 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 5676 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
07:36 AM • 11644 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 26771 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 44393 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 36560 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36141 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 33329 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 21064 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
3.5m/s
71%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damagedPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 AM • 10366 views
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 11337 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 23545 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 11322 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISW07:33 AM • 28529 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 5434 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 44300 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 46055 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 84797 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 93290 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Zaporizhzhia
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 19758 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 19930 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 22974 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 29795 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 40138 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

UAH 10 million bail posted for former head of State Border Guard Service Deineko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

UAH 10 million bail has been posted for Serhiy Deineko, the former head of the State Border Guard Service (SBGS), who is suspected of systematic bribery. NABU and SAP exposed him and a current SBGS official for receiving undue benefits.

UAH 10 million bail posted for former head of State Border Guard Service Deineko

Bail in the amount of UAH 10 million was posted for Serhiy Deyneko, the former head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, who is suspected of systematically receiving undue benefits for facilitating unhindered crossing of the state border. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the SAPO press service.

Details

"Yes, it has been posted," SAPO reported, answering the question of whether bail had indeed been posted for the former head of the State Border Guard Service.

Addition

NABU and SAPO reported suspicion to the former head of the State Border Guard Service and a current official of the State Border Guard Service. They were exposed for systematically receiving undue benefits for facilitating unhindered border crossing.

The High Anti-Corruption Court applied a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 10 million to the former head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhiy Deyneko, and UAH 2 million in bail to the former head of the State Border Guard Service's border crossing point department.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine