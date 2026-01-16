Tymoshenko's verdict: MP announced she would appeal the court's decision

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
01:20 PM • 488 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 13875 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 13464 views
The EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 14411 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 15741 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 18444 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 26596 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 31246 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 25470 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 35736 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacksVideoJanuary 16, 04:12 AM • 21251 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16PhotoJanuary 16, 04:55 AM • 25379 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhotoJanuary 16, 05:20 AM • 22878 views
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearingJanuary 16, 07:17 AM • 25116 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences07:54 AM • 17692 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 34070 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 66118 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 84134 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 93398 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 77122 views
Actual people
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yulia Tymoshenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Czech Republic
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 7824 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 18712 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 30778 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 51938 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 85455 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Tymoshenko's verdict: MP announced she would appeal the court's decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The leader of the Batkivshchyna faction in the Verkhovna Rada called the investigative actions and the trial against her "political assassination."

Tymoshenko's verdict: MP announced she would appeal the court's decision

The leader of the "Batkivshchyna" faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Yulia Tymoshenko, stated that she would appeal the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine in the appellate instance. She stated this in a comment to Ukrainian media, UNN reports.

Details

In the appellate court, we will once again prove: everything that is being done is political assassination, political reprisal on the eve of elections as a result of my political position. This is not any fight against corruption and not any justice that was happening here now. It's a pity that it is so

- the MP stated.

Recall

On Friday, January 16, the High Anti-Corruption Court set Yulia Tymoshenko's bail at 33.28 million hryvnias. At the same time, the prosecution requested bail in the amount of 50 million hryvnias.

Prior to that, NABU and SAP announced suspicion to the head of "Batkivshchyna" in the Verkhovna Rada on January 14.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Yulia Tymoshenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada