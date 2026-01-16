Tymoshenko's verdict: MP announced she would appeal the court's decision

The leader of the "Batkivshchyna" faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Yulia Tymoshenko, stated that she would appeal the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine in the appellate instance. She stated this in a comment to Ukrainian media, UNN reports.

Details

In the appellate court, we will once again prove: everything that is being done is political assassination, political reprisal on the eve of elections as a result of my political position. This is not any fight against corruption and not any justice that was happening here now. It's a pity that it is so - the MP stated.

Recall

On Friday, January 16, the High Anti-Corruption Court set Yulia Tymoshenko's bail at 33.28 million hryvnias. At the same time, the prosecution requested bail in the amount of 50 million hryvnias.

Prior to that, NABU and SAP announced suspicion to the head of "Batkivshchyna" in the Verkhovna Rada on January 14.