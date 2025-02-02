Two USAID officials sent on vacation for refusing to hand over classified documents to Musk's commission

Two heads of security at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have been placed on administrative leave after they refused to provide access to the Agency's systems to representatives of the Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk. This was reported by CNN, citing sources, UNN reports.



Details

It is noted that this refers to the director of the USAID Security Division, John Voorhees, and his deputy.

Members of Musk's department physically tried to gain access to the USAID headquarters in the capital, Washington, and were stopped.

According to two sources, employees of the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) demanded to be let in and threatened to call the U.S. Marshals Service to gain access.

USAID's official website is down - Reuters

The sources add that DOGE representatives wanted access to security systems and personal files. They also wanted access to classified information.

According to AP, Department officials eventually gained access on Saturday to sensitive agency information, including intelligence-based reports.

Recall

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine has been ordered to suspend all projects and expenditures following the U.S. State Department's order to suspend aid programs to other countries for 90 days for an audit.

Deputy Head of the OP Iryna Vereshchuk called the temporary suspension of USAID funding unexpected and unpleasant news.