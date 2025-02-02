ukenru
Actual
USAID's official website is down - Reuters

USAID's official website is down - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32634 views

The official USAID website stopped functioning on February 1, the reasons for the failure are unknown. This is happening against the backdrop of a possible transfer of the agency to the control of the US State Department.

On Saturday, February 1, the official website of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) stopped working. When users try to access the site, they see a message about the inability to find the server's IP address. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to Reuters, it is not yet known whether the failure was caused by technical problems or a deliberate outage. This happened amid reports of a possible reorganization of the agency and its subordination to the US State Department, which is being actively discussed in the administration of President Donald Trump.

Earlier, two sources familiar with the discussions said that the Trump administration plans to strip the agency of its independence and place it under the control of the State Department.

Addendum

USAID is a key international aid and development agency, and its independent status allows it to carry out humanitarian programs around the world. If the decision to change the leadership is made, it may affect the agency's work.

USAID officials have not yet commented on the situation. They are expected to provide clarification on the site's reopening in the near future.

Recall

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine has been ordered to suspend all projects and expenditures following the U.S. State Department's order to suspend aid programs to other countries for 90 days for an audit.

Deputy Head of the OP Iryna Vereshchuk called the temporary suspension of USAID funding unexpected and unpleasant news.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

