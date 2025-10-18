Two Ukrainian defenders were held in slavery for years in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region: they were recently returned from captivity.

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 8174 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
09:59 AM • 13949 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
Exclusive
08:50 AM • 14334 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 33801 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 58101 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 43263 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 46322 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 35890 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 25221 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 22497 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.9m/s
68%
749mm
Popular news
US and China prepare for new round of trade talks on tariff reductionOctober 18, 03:57 AM • 16129 views
In Russia, prisoners' salaries exceeded teachers' incomes - Foreign Intelligence ServiceOctober 18, 04:33 AM • 6292 views
Putin's alleged plane route to Budapest for meeting with Trump revealedPhotoOctober 18, 05:37 AM • 10390 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 17726 views
Air defense, long-range weapons, energy cooperation: ambassador summarized Zelenskyy's visit to the US07:59 AM • 12048 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 82293 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 106221 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 132265 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 97512 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 122280 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Keir Starmer
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Hungary
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 17740 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 32554 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 39719 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 67940 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 115114 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
S-300 missile system
Google Play
MIM-104 Patriot

Two Ukrainian defenders were held in slavery for years in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region: they were recently returned from captivity.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2414 views

Military ombudsman Olha Reshetylova coordinated the return of a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a National Guardsman from captivity in Luhansk region. The National Guardsman was considered missing for over three years while being held in slavery.

Two Ukrainian defenders were held in slavery for years in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region: they were recently returned from captivity.

Considered missing for over three years, while being enslaved by the invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - coordinated by the Military Ombudsman, the serviceman has now been returned from captivity, and along with him, another serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine was also freed from this territory. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

Details

Coordinated by Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova, soldiers of the Naval Special Reconnaissance Unit "Angels" returned a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and an active National Guardsman to the controlled territory – two men who were captives of the occupiers in Luhansk region.

- stated the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Oleksiy Kharchenko.

The story is as follows: a 29-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a 34-year-old serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine spent a long time in captivity and slavery.

The National Guardsman was considered missing for over three years. The veteran's mother, who is also an active servicewoman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, contacted the Military Ombudsman with information that her son, after numerous tortures, was being held in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region.

Later, it turned out that an active serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine was being held in slavery by one of the collaborators not far from him.

In fact, two parallel operations were taking place – the guys were led out separately from each other up to a certain point.

Both the National Guard serviceman and the AFU veteran did not know the detailed plan – they strictly followed instructions

- notes the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

Recall

In August 2025, journalist Dmytro Khyliuk, who was abducted in Kyiv region in March 2022, was returned from Russian captivity.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine