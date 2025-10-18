Two Ukrainian defenders were held in slavery for years in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region: they were recently returned from captivity.

Considered missing for over three years, while being enslaved by the invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - coordinated by the Military Ombudsman, the serviceman has now been returned from captivity, and along with him, another serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine was also freed from this territory. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

Details

Coordinated by Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova, soldiers of the Naval Special Reconnaissance Unit "Angels" returned a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and an active National Guardsman to the controlled territory – two men who were captives of the occupiers in Luhansk region. - stated the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Oleksiy Kharchenko.

The story is as follows: a 29-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a 34-year-old serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine spent a long time in captivity and slavery.

The National Guardsman was considered missing for over three years. The veteran's mother, who is also an active servicewoman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, contacted the Military Ombudsman with information that her son, after numerous tortures, was being held in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region.

Later, it turned out that an active serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine was being held in slavery by one of the collaborators not far from him.

In fact, two parallel operations were taking place – the guys were led out separately from each other up to a certain point.

Both the National Guard serviceman and the AFU veteran did not know the detailed plan – they strictly followed instructions - notes the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

Recall

In August 2025, journalist Dmytro Khyliuk, who was abducted in Kyiv region in March 2022, was returned from Russian captivity.