Two police officers suspected of beating a man near a TCR in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1810 views

Two police officers have been notified of suspicion of exceeding official powers for beating a man near the Holosiivskyi district TCR. They inflicted numerous blows with their hands and feet on the victim while he was lying on the doorstep of a minivan.

Two police officers suspected of beating a man near a TCR in Kyiv

Two police officers have been notified of suspicion of exceeding official powers for beating a man near the Holosiivskyi district TCR in Kyiv, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office announced on Monday, UNN reports.

Two police officers have been notified of suspicion, who transported a conscripted man by minivan to the building of the district TCR and inflicted numerous blows with their hands and feet.

- the report says.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, it was established that on October 17, "police officers inflicted at least 10-15 blows with their hands and feet to the head and body of a man who was lying on the doorstep of the minivan and did not offer any resistance, as a result of which the victim sustained bodily injuries." It is noted that the extent of the injuries will be determined by an expert examination.

Mobilized despite father's disability without care, discharged from service, protocol drawn up against the acting head of TCR - prosecutor's office14.10.25, 15:33 • 10666 views

The actions of law enforcement officers were qualified under Part 2 of Art. 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official authority, i.e., intentional commission by law enforcement officers of actions that clearly go beyond the rights or powers granted to them, accompanied by violence and insulting the personal dignity of the victim, in the absence of signs of torture).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 3 to 8 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to 3 years.

Pre-trial investigation under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office is being conducted by SBI investigators, who showed the video.

Julia Shramko

