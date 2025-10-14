Mobilized despite father's disability without care, discharged from service, TCC head protocol filed - prosecutor's office

A man from Lviv Oblast, whose disabled father was left unattended after his mobilization, was discharged from service after the prosecutor's office intervened, an official investigation was launched against TCC officials, and an administrative protocol was drawn up against the acting head, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

"Prosecutors of the Lviv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Western Region's defense sector ensured the restoration of the constitutional rights of a citizen of Ukraine who was illegally conscripted into military service despite having legal grounds for deferment," the statement said.

As noted, after a media publication about a case in the village of Sasiv in Lviv Oblast, prosecutors promptly responded to reports of a disabled man who was left without care after the mobilization of his only son.

"The information was confirmed: the man was indeed called up for service in violation of the law, as his father, a Group I disabled person, was dependent on him, and there were no other relatives capable of providing care," the prosecutor's office noted.

Thanks to the actions of the prosecutors, it is reported that "the issue of discharging the man from military service due to family circumstances was resolved in the shortest possible time by the command of the military unit and local authorities."

"The prosecutor's office initiated an official investigation against officials of the Zolochiv District TCC and SP to establish the reasons and conditions for the illegal conscription. As a result, an administrative protocol was drawn up against the acting head for exceeding official powers by a military official (Part 2 of Article 172-14 of the Code of Administrative Offenses)," the prosecutor's office reported.

The materials, as noted, have been sent to court for consideration.

