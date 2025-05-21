In Lviv, a man sprayed gas at employees of the military commissariat.

In Lviv, a conscripted man, who was wanted, attacked a law enforcement officer and a soldier. This was reported by the communication group of the Lviv OTCC and SP on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

According to the information, on May 21, around 10:00 a.m., soldiers of one of the Lviv RTCC and SP, together with police officers, were notifying conscripted citizens.

On Knyahyni Olga Street, a citizen, at the request to provide military registration documents for verification, began to flee. When he was almost caught up, the man turned sharply and sprayed, probably, pepper gas. As a result, a law enforcement officer and a soldier were hospitalized with serious eye injuries. - the message says.

In particular, one of the victims is a soldier who was recently transferred to the TCC from the front line due to health problems and could no longer participate in combat operations.

The attacker was detained. He turned out to be a conscripted citizen who was wanted. The issue of opening a criminal proceeding is being resolved - the TCC reports.

