Two people were injured and houses and cars were damaged in Chernihiv region as a result of enemy shelling - OVA

In the Chernihiv region, the Russians struck Pryluky and settlements in the Nizhyn district. As a result, two civilians were injured, and houses and cars were damaged, reported Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

The Russians attacked Pryluky again tonight. They were hitting with drones. Preliminary, these were "Geraniums". Two civilian men were injured. One victim is 19 years old, the other is 39. Medics are providing the necessary assistance - said Chaus.

The head of the Regional State Administration also reported that the Russian army struck the Nizhyn district.



As a result of the attacks on Pryluchyna and Nizhyn region, people's houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged - added to the OVA.

According to Chaus, the Russians shelled 15 settlements in seven communities of the region in the last 24 hours alone.

They use the entire arsenal of weapons: drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery, mortars, unguided air missiles - Chaus noted.

Supplement

On the night of June 10, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 322 air targets, including Shahed strike drones and missiles. Air defense destroyed 284 means, but hits were recorded in 11 locations.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak stated that the Russian Federation attacks civilians every day, lying about the desire for peace. He called for increased sanctions and the provision of weapons to Ukraine after the attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.