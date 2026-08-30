Two people, including a child, were killed and four others injured in Russian strikes in Donetsk region

Two people, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed as a result of Russian strikes on Donetsk region, while four others were injured. This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, in the morning Russian forces attacked Bilbasivka in the Sloviansk community with aerial bombs: "As a result of the strike, 2 people were killed, including a 13-year-old boy; 2 more people were injured. In the settlement, 2 private houses were destroyed and 17 were damaged. Another 2 people were injured today in Sloviansk itself."

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration urged parents whose children still remain in Donetsk region to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine as soon as possible.

Children cannot make such a decision on their own – adults must do it - Filashkin emphasized.

In the autumn, the rate of downing Russian drones must be brought above 90% — Zelenskyy