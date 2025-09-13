$41.310.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Two men brutally raped a minor in Khmelnytskyi region, court arrested suspects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

In Khmelnytskyi region, two men are suspected of brutally raping a minor girl on the night of September 11-12. The court remanded the suspects in custody without the right to bail.

Two men brutally raped a minor in Khmelnytskyi region, court arrested suspects

In the Khmelnytskyi region, two men are suspected of brutally raping a minor girl. They were detained, and the court remanded the suspects in custody without the right to bail. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The incident occurred on the night of September 11-12 in the Shepetivka district. The men, having conspired beforehand, took advantage of the helpless state of a minor girl and brutally raped her. They were detained on September 12.

- informs the OGP.

After being notified of the suspicion, the prosecutor's office filed a motion with the court to choose a pre-trial detention measure for the men in the form of detention without the right to bail.

The head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, who is the senior prosecutor in this criminal proceeding, proved the validity of the submitted motion in court. As a result of the court hearing, the suspects were remanded in custody without the right to bail.

- the report says.

It is reported that prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office are exercising procedural guidance in criminal proceedings against two men on the fact of rape of a minor committed by a group of persons (Part 3 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In the capital, law enforcement officers detained a 60-year-old native of Cherkasy region, who attacked women in various districts of Kyiv throughout the summer. According to the capital's prosecutor's office, the man has already been charged with rape and robbery.

