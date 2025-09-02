$41.370.05
11:50 AM
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rape of an 11-year-old child in Kyiv region: the perpetrator received a suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

In the Kyiv region, a man raped an 11-year-old child in Irpin. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Rape of an 11-year-old child in Kyiv region: the perpetrator received a suspicion notice

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv region have notified a suspect who raped a minor child. He faces up to 15 years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv region.

Details

The crime occurred in one of the uninhabited buildings in Irpin: the victim's mother contacted the police and reported that an acquaintance had raped her 11-year-old child.

The investigation established that the victim's father was drinking alcoholic beverages with the suspect. Then he fell asleep, and the suspect, taking advantage of the absence of outsiders and the helpless state of the minor, committed an act of abuse against her.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Rape of a person who has not reached the age of fourteen). He was remanded in custody.

Life imprisonment: appeals court toughens sentence for man convicted of murder, rape, and robbery8/6/25, 6:06 PM • 2692 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast