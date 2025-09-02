Rape of an 11-year-old child in Kyiv region: the perpetrator received a suspicion notice

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv region have notified a suspect who raped a minor child. He faces up to 15 years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv region.

Details

The crime occurred in one of the uninhabited buildings in Irpin: the victim's mother contacted the police and reported that an acquaintance had raped her 11-year-old child.

The investigation established that the victim's father was drinking alcoholic beverages with the suspect. Then he fell asleep, and the suspect, taking advantage of the absence of outsiders and the helpless state of the minor, committed an act of abuse against her.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Rape of a person who has not reached the age of fourteen). He was remanded in custody.

