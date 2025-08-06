$41.680.11
Life imprisonment: appeals court toughens sentence for man convicted of murder, rape, and robbery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has toughened the sentence for a 38-year-old Kyiv resident to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. He was found guilty of murder, rape, and robbery.

Life imprisonment: appeals court toughens sentence for man convicted of murder, rape, and robbery

Following an appeal by metropolitan prosecutors, the appellate court sentenced a 38-year-old Kyiv resident to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The court found him guilty of brutal murder, rape, robbery, and leaving the victim in danger.

Previously, the court of first instance sentenced him to 15 years in prison, but prosecutors secured a harsher punishment, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Following an appeal by the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, which was supported in court by prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the appellate court found the 38-year-old man guilty of murder and the release of a Kyiv resident, as well as robbery and rape of another victim. The man was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

- the post states.

Earlier, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv found the man guilty of only part of the charges, considering his involvement in leaving one of the victims in danger unproven. At that time, the accused was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment. However, prosecutors appealed this decision.

During the appellate review, prosecutors proved that during the conflict, the man inflicted 23 blows with a shovel on one of the victims, after which he raped him. The victim died from the injuries.

The accused beat another man, also raped him while unconscious, took his personal belongings, and left him without help in a critical condition that posed a threat to his life. The convicted person is currently in custody.

In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion28.07.25, 12:46 • 45121 view

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv