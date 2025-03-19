Turkish government detains Erdogan's main rival
Mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, has been detained on charges including corruption and aiding terrorists. The opposition called it an attempted coup against the future president.
Turkish authorities detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Rujepp Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival, on Wednesday on charges including corruption and aiding a terrorist group, which the main opposition party called "an attempted coup against our next president," UNN writes, citing Reuters.
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP) is facing two separate investigations that also include charges of running a criminal organization, bribery and bid rigging.
Imamoglu's party was ready to name him as its candidate to rival Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for more than two decades, in a matter of days. Many believe that the two-term mayor will be competitive.
In a video he posted on his X account, Imamoglu said he would not give up and would continue to stand straight in the face of pressure.
According to a statement from the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office regarding the first investigation, a total of 100 people, including journalists and businessmen, are suspected of involvement in criminal activity related to certain tenders awarded by the municipality.
It is noted that the second investigation accuses Imamoglu and 6 other people of supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey and its Western allies have recognized as a terrorist organization.
The detention occurred a day after Istanbul University annulled Imamoglu's diploma, which, if confirmed, would block him from running in the presidential election. The next vote is scheduled for 2028, but it must take place earlier if Erdogan wants to run again.
The Istanbul Governor's Office has decided to ban all rallies and protests in the city for four days.