Erdogan's rival Imamoglu was banned from running in the elections in Turkey

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Erdogan's rival Imamoglu was banned from running in the elections in Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 24279 views

Istanbul University has canceled the scientific degree of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu due to violations. Now the politician cannot run for president, but he will appeal this decision.

Erdogan's rival Imamoglu was banned from running in the elections in Turkey

Istanbul University announced today that the academic degree of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival - has been revoked due to violations.

UNN reports with reference to dpa and the page of Istanbul University.

Details

Istanbul University has annulled the diploma of the mayor of the Turkish metropolis, Ekrem Imamoglu.

The diploma of the opposition politician and 27 other graduates will be revoked and declared invalid due to "obvious errors"

- the university explained on Tuesday in the X network.

Imamoglu from the Republican People's Party (CHP) cannot run for president without a university education. The politician called the university's decision illegal and announced that he would go to court.

Turkey's largest oil refiner Tüpraş has limited the purchase of Russian oil, seeking alternatives in Brazil18.03.25, 15:49 • 15263 views

It should be noted that the revocation of Imaoglu's degree does not affect his right to exercise his powers as mayor.

Addition

Imamoglu is also under investigation for another charge. The opposition politician is accused of insulting an Istanbul prosecutor and a forensic expert. In early February, Imamoglu condemned the "persecution by the judiciary at the highest level" in front of thousands of supporters. Subsequently, he rejected all charges and stressed that he was only exercising his right to freedom of expression.

Erdoğan is seeking a meeting with Trump at the White House in late April - Bloomberg18.03.25, 09:59 • 11343 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Brazil
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
