Erdogan's rival Imamoglu was banned from running in the elections in Turkey
Kyiv • UNN
Istanbul University has canceled the scientific degree of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu due to violations. Now the politician cannot run for president, but he will appeal this decision.
Istanbul University announced today that the academic degree of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival - has been revoked due to violations.
UNN reports with reference to dpa and the page of Istanbul University.
Details
Istanbul University has annulled the diploma of the mayor of the Turkish metropolis, Ekrem Imamoglu.
The diploma of the opposition politician and 27 other graduates will be revoked and declared invalid due to "obvious errors"
Imamoglu from the Republican People's Party (CHP) cannot run for president without a university education. The politician called the university's decision illegal and announced that he would go to court.
It should be noted that the revocation of Imaoglu's degree does not affect his right to exercise his powers as mayor.
Addition
Imamoglu is also under investigation for another charge. The opposition politician is accused of insulting an Istanbul prosecutor and a forensic expert. In early February, Imamoglu condemned the "persecution by the judiciary at the highest level" in front of thousands of supporters. Subsequently, he rejected all charges and stressed that he was only exercising his right to freedom of expression.
