Turkey is going to the Ukraine summit in London: who will represent the country
Kyiv • UNN
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent Erdogan at a meeting on Ukraine in London. Turkey is ready to provide troops for the peacekeeping force and continue its mediation role in the negotiations.
On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at an important meeting on the situation in Ukraine in London. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, UNN writes.
Details
Fidan is expected to exchange views on key aspects of the Russia-Ukraine war, including the latest negotiation initiative proposed by US President Donald Trump.
He will also outline Turkey's potential contribution to this process and reaffirm its commitment to a just and lasting peace, as well as support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, the newspaper writes.
Fidan also emphasizes Turkey's readiness to continue the mediation role it has already played during the talks between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022.
In addition, according to media reports, he is expected to emphasize that ensuring long-term security, economic stability and prosperity in the region should be a common goal of the upcoming talks.
Addendum
At the same time, the Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey, following a skirmish at the White House, published a photo of President Zelenskyy under Erdogan's umbrella during his visit to Ankara.
This comes amid reports that Turkey is ready to help with a contingent in Ukraine and talks between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the day before.
Earlier, Bloomberg reportedthat Turkey, which has the second largest army in NATO after the United States, is open to providing troops for peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. This became known in early February during separate meetings in Ankara between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.