Tsikhanouskaya called on Lithuania to restore transport links with Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya appealed to the Lithuanian government to restore transport links, emphasizing that isolation plays into the hands of the Lukashenka regime. She noted that closing borders harms ordinary citizens, not representatives of the regime.

Tsikhanouskaya called on Lithuania to restore transport links with Belarus

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, leader of the Belarusian democratic forces, has appealed to the Lithuanian government to review its border restriction policy and restore transport links. She emphasized that the country's complete isolation plays into the hands of the Lukashenka regime, as it closes the path to salvation for people trying to escape political repression. This is reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

During her speech in Vilnius, Tsikhanouskaya noted that maintaining passenger traffic is critically important for keeping Belarusian civil society connected with Europe. According to her, the closure of checkpoints and the cancellation of bus routes harm ordinary citizens the most, not representatives of the regime who have other means of travel.

Tikhanovskaya moves her party's headquarters from Vilnius to Warsaw01.02.26, 06:26 • 10049 views

We must keep the doors open for Belarusians, not push them into Russia's arms through complete isolation. Transport links are a humanitarian corridor for those seeking refuge from dictatorship

— stated the opposition leader.

Lithuania's position and security risks

The Lithuanian authorities currently maintain a tough stance on the Belarusian direction due to ongoing hybrid attacks using illegal migrants and the strengthening of Minsk's military cooperation with Moscow. Representatives of the Lithuanian Ministry of Internal Affairs have repeatedly noted that a large flow of travelers increases the risks of penetration by Belarusian KGB agents.

Despite these warnings, Tsikhanouskaya insists on developing mechanisms that would allow separating security measures from a complete blockade of people's movement. She called for finding a balance that would ensure Lithuania's national security without ceasing to support the democratic aspirations of the Belarusian people.

Lithuania reduces security level for Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya - MFA07.10.25, 16:07 • 3927 views

