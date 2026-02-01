Tikhanovskaya moves her party's headquarters from Vilnius to Warsaw

The leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, is moving the headquarters of the "Free Belarus" party from Vilnius to Warsaw. This was reported by Rzeczpospolita, according to UNN.

Details

According to the politician, this decision is related to the change in the level of security in Lithuania, which has become a threat to her and her team members.

I am very grateful to Lithuania for its support, but I am forced to look for alternative solutions for the security of our office – said Tsikhanouskaya.

She clarified that the new headquarters is planned to be located in Warsaw, while some employees will remain in Vilnius.

Poland has come a long way to independence, and the feeling of solidarity with those who are still on this path has not disappeared. Moreover, the aspirations of Belarusians for democracy enjoy cross-party support - emphasized Tsikhanouskaya.

She added that the dictatorial regime of Belarus, acting jointly with Russia, poses a danger not only to Belarusians but also to the security of Europe, particularly Poland.

Recall

On January 25, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vilnius. They discussed support for Ukraine, the release of political prisoners, and a common strategy regarding sanctions.

Lithuania reduces security level for Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya - MFA