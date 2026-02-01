Tikhanovskaya moves her party's headquarters from Vilnius to Warsaw

$42.850.00
51.240.00
January 31, 05:53 PM • 14659 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 27983 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 20522 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 21002 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 19079 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 13497 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 12236 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 6812 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11557 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 18998 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Popular news
Bitcoin plummets below $80,000: crypto market gripped by sell-off waveJanuary 31, 06:41 PM • 7038 views
Hungary's Roma community protests against statements by Orbán's allyPhotoJanuary 31, 07:23 PM • 9160 views
Poland closed its airspace due to objects approaching from BelarusJanuary 31, 08:24 PM • 5910 views
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhotoJanuary 31, 10:33 PM • 15801 views
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - Bloomberg12:17 AM • 5318 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 35129 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 64743 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 44769 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 49975 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 52438 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Romania
Iran
UNN Lite
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 15847 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 22612 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 26189 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 26826 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 25168 views
Tikhanovskaya moves her party's headquarters from Vilnius to Warsaw

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is moving the headquarters of her "Free Belarus" party from Vilnius to Warsaw due to security threats. Some staff will remain in Vilnius, while Poland "supports the aspirations of Belarusians for democracy."

Tikhanovskaya moves her party's headquarters from Vilnius to Warsaw

The leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, is moving the headquarters of the "Free Belarus" party from Vilnius to Warsaw. This was reported by Rzeczpospolita, according to UNN.

Details

According to the politician, this decision is related to the change in the level of security in Lithuania, which has become a threat to her and her team members.

I am very grateful to Lithuania for its support, but I am forced to look for alternative solutions for the security of our office

– said Tsikhanouskaya.

She clarified that the new headquarters is planned to be located in Warsaw, while some employees will remain in Vilnius.

Poland has come a long way to independence, and the feeling of solidarity with those who are still on this path has not disappeared. Moreover, the aspirations of Belarusians for democracy enjoy cross-party support

- emphasized Tsikhanouskaya.

She added that the dictatorial regime of Belarus, acting jointly with Russia, poses a danger not only to Belarusians but also to the security of Europe, particularly Poland.

Recall

On January 25, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vilnius. They discussed support for Ukraine, the release of political prisoners, and a common strategy regarding sanctions.

Lithuania reduces security level for Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya - MFA07.10.25, 16:07 • 3893 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vilnius
Warsaw
Lithuania
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland