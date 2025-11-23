Witkoff and Rubio arrive in Geneva for peace plan discussions - Media

Special Envoy of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Geneva for talks on a peace plan for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

We hope to finalize the last details to craft an agreement that will be beneficial for them (Ukraine - ed.). Nothing will be agreed upon until the two presidents meet. — said one of the American officials, referring to Trump and Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian advisors will work in Switzerland on Sunday with representatives from the US, Britain, France, and Germany on the parameters of a peace agreement.

According to Axios, the US continues to work with the Ukrainian side on editing the peace plan to end the war.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

UNN also reported that the US opposes the participation of European diplomats in today's talks in Switzerland on Ukraine's peace plan.